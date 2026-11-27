No. 9 has a number indivisible by immortality.

Joe Burrow doesn't have to check his phone. Ask him if he knows the NFL record for completion percentage in a season, and he spits it out like the coverages he expects to see Sunday from the Saints (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium.

"Seventy-four point four," Burrow will tell you.

He knows it because his idol, his No. 9 Bayou soulmate, set it when Drew Brees broke his own record in 2018. That was the last time the Saints were here, when Brees Rembrandted the Paycor landscape with 25 passes for an 88 completion percentage on the way to 74.4, besting his 72% from the year before.

"I heard about that game," says Burrow, who by then was beginning his LSU career that put him in the Louisiana pantheon with Brees.

That would have been 22 of 25 for 265 yards and three touchdowns, which sounds an awful lot like Joe Burrow, circa 2026, where Burrow sits atop the NFL with a 74.2 completion percentage.

"What's amazing is how many times he's thrown the football," says Ken Anderson, the Bengals Ring of Honor member who is the first word in quarterback accuracy. "For Joe to do it with the amount of attempts he has, it's unbelievable."

What we have here are the three best marksmen from their generation. From the end of World War II to the first year of the Obama Administration, Anderson was the only NFL quarterback to hit 70 percent at 70.55.

(Anderson set the record in the nine games of the 1982 strike-shortened season. He threw nearly twice as many passes as record-setting Sammy Baugh did in 1945 when he stunned the NFL by hitting 218 of 309 passes. Burrow is at 282 out of 380 through ten very different games.)

Then came Brees in 2009 with 70.62 as he led the Saints to the Super Bowl title.

"Let it be known," Anderson says, "that he didn't play in that last game. They had already clinched the playoffs."

Brees broke it in 2017 with 72% and then set it for good the next season.

"He had (years) of 71, 73, 74 before anybody was really doing that," says Burrow, who knows all about it. "He was the first one to really take it to that level."

After that 74.4% in 2018, LSU went down the road to hire one of Saints head coach Sean Payton's bright, young offensive minds.

Joe Brady, meet Joe Burrow and the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

"The most I watched (Brees) is when Joe Brady came from New Orleans my second year at LSU," Burrow says. "Because what he brought was exactly what they were doing in New Orleans. All the install cutups were Drew and (wide receiver) Mike Thomas and those guys going to work.

"We have very similar games, in my opinion. How quickly he got the ball out of his hands, how accurately, and making sure he put it in a spot where his guys could go and run after the catch. That's a huge part of playing quarterback. Being accurate enough to let those guys go to work. That's something I take pride in and always look to improve."

Kenny Anderson agrees. Long before Brees broke his record, Anderson scouted him coming out of the 2001 draft when he was the Bengals quarterbacks coach.

Bengals president Mike Brown, himself a quarterback connoisseur, had lobbied his father to draft the relatively unknown Anderson. Four NFL passing titles validated the call. Three decades later, Brown had become intrigued with the much more heralded Brees, Purdue's 6-foot gunslinger.

"I went out and scouted the Rose Bowl game. I thought it was important to go out and watch him practice," Anderson says. "I was very impressed with him. Not only a good football player, but a great student of the game. I think everybody was a little down on it just because he wasn't 6-3, 6-4."

Anderson and Brown didn't buy it.

"He played in the Big 10 very successfully, and there weren't a lot of small guys on defense in the Big 10. He proved that he could do it," Anderson says. "A lot of it is natural accuracy. But I think if you look at his footwork and his balance, it's a lot like Joe. Joe can make the off-schedule throws, but he's always working on something with his balance, with his feet, with his arm angles. His accuracy does not happen by accident."

Mike Brown let his people know how much he coveted Brees until the Chargers took him at No. 32. The only guy who would have come between the Bengals and Chad Johnson at No. 36.

"I had a lot of respect for (Brees) as a player," Mike Brown says. "He played the game a little differently and made it work. Joe has some similarities.

"Brees was smart. He was ahead of the defenders. He aways seemed to know where the hole was going to be, found it, and threw into it. Joe does a lot of the same thing."

Brees was so well known in college that a kid from Norman, Okla., desperately wanted to go to the Purdue passing academy in search of a scholarship offer.

"Because I wanted to be the next Drew Brees," says Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, also a quarterback connoisseur and an old quarterbacks coach.

Maybe he didn't become the next Drew Brees, but he became the coach of the guy chasing his record.

"I studied all of his tape at New Orleans," Taylor says. "Both guys unbelievable at protections. Two of the best to ever manipulate protections. Two of the best probably at using the checkdowns. Playing really fast in progressions. Those are very similar. Quick release. Really accurate.

"Neither one is going to throw the ball 80 yards, but both really good downfield using their feet and timing and being accurate."

When Anderson scouted Brees, it was the fundamentals that stood out. Particularly, what he did with his feet.

"It's God-given ability that you can throw the football from here to there and you know where it's going to go," Anderson says. "I think the other thing is I had great training from the beginning with Bill Walsh as far as my drop, my footwork, my balance. Steve Young used to say, just film me from the waist down and I can tell you if I played well."

Coaching seems to be a common denominator. Anderson recalls how, at age 27, Brees found just the right team as he came back from a horrific shoulder injury.

"The Saints took a chance on him, and he got with the right guy for him and Sean Payton," Anderson says. "A quarterback and a guy that could help make quarterbacks better, which I think was very important to him."

At age 31, Anderson's career got a similar boost when Lindy Infante took over the Bengals offense and a year later Anderson was the 1981 NFL MVP. By time '82 rolled around, they purred into the playoffs at 7-2. But Anderson also looks at his offensive line as well as the Xs and Os.

"That kind of revived my career with an offense that was a little bit different," Anderson says. "But you have to remember, in '79 we got Max (Montoya), in '80 we got Anthony (Munoz) and then we had Blair Bush, our number one draft choice (1978) at center, and all of a sudden it's a little easier to throw the football when you've got somebody good in front of you, too."

Anderson also sees how Taylor has played to Burrow's strengths.

"He's very comfortable in the shotgun, and he's such a student of the game. Anticipating what's going on," Anderson says. "Knowing where he has protection problems, knowing when the ball's got to come out quick, knowing he's got the one-on-one chances to take your shots. He knows what he's doing out there."

Percentage points are unforgiving. Two weeks ago, Burrow was at 74.7. Last week, he hit 70% of his passes and still fell to 74.2. Brees threw 489 passes in 2018. Burrow is on pace for 646.

The guy Burrow watched on film build 74.4 is now just percentage points away.

"Certainly have to keep improving," Burrow says, "and would love for my career at the end of it to look like his."

The last 70-percenter from the 20th-century is adamant that 75% is doable.