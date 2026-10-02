What To Watch For | Jaguars vs Bengals Week 4

Former No. 1 Picks Lead Explosive Offenses

Sunday will feature the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow, leading the Bengals' offense while the No. 1 selection in 2021, Trevor Lawrence, pilots the Jaguars' attack. Burrow is coming off his best individual performance of the young season in Week 3 at Pittsburgh, when he posted season highs in completions (28), passing yards (282), passing touchdowns (three) and passer rating (123.9). Through three games, his 70.9 completion percentage ranks fourth in the NFL, and he has thrown for six touchdowns compared to just one interception.

On the other side, Lawrence has performed as one of the top quarterbacks in the league dating back to the middle of last season. Since Week 11 of 2025, he ranks second among all QBs in touchdown passes (26) and passer rating (106.5), while helping lead Jacksonville to wins in 10 of its last 11 regular-season games.

"They've got a really good offense," said head coach Zac Taylor. "They've got a really good team. Well-coached, well-coordinated. A lot of talent. You see those guys play as a whole and they can really challenge you. I've got a lot of respect for what they do."