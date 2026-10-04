Seven Bengals Inactive For Week 4 Against Jaguars

A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
- 6 S Bryan Cook
- 29 S Kyle Dugger
- 47 LB Swayze Bozeman
- 77 OT Myles Hinton
- 86 WR Colbie Young
- 92 DT B.J. Hill
- 96 DT Landon Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars
- 1 CB Montaric Brown
- 18 WR CJ Williams
- 21 CB Christian Braswell
- 22 S Jalen Huskey
- 54 LB Jack Kiser
- 68 OL Daniel Faalele
- DE 90 Wesley Williams
See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by Cintas.
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Chad Powers/Bengals
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Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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