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Seven Bengals Inactive For Week 4 Against Jaguars

Oct 04, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Bengals Communications
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A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of the 2026 season.

Click here to view the full injury report | How to Watch | Depth Chart | Roster

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • 1 CB Montaric Brown
  • 18 WR CJ Williams
  • 21 CB Christian Braswell
  • 22 S Jalen Huskey
  • 54 LB Jack Kiser
  • 68 OL Daniel Faalele
  • DE 90 Wesley Williams

Bengals Arrive at Paycor Stadium for Week 4 Against the Jaguars | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by Cintas.

WR Tee Higgins arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
C Ted Karras arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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C Ted Karras arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
TE Drew Sample arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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TE Drew Sample arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
CB Dax Hill arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
DE Cedric Johnson arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DE Cedric Johnson arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
S Jordan Battle arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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