Week 4 Injury Report | Jaguars vs Bengals

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars leading into Week 4 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026*
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S Jordan Battle
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|S Bryan Cook
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|S Kyle Dugger
|Quadricep
|Did Not Participate
|DT B.J. Hill
|Achilles
|Did Not Participate
|G Dalton Risner
|Knee
|Did Not Participate
|WR Colbie Young
|Knee
|Did Not Participate
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB LeQuint Allen Jr.
|Hip
|Limited Participation
|CB Christian Braswell
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|CB Montaric Brown
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|DT DaVon Hamilton
|Back
|Limited Participation
|CB Jarrian Jones
|Hip
|Full Participation
|WR Jakobi Meyers
|Thumb
|Limited Participation
|DT Albert Regis
|Elbow
|Limited Participation
|OL Cole Van Lanen
|Knee
|Limited Participation
Take a look at some of the best photos from past matchups between the Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.
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Ryan Meyer
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Ryan Meyer
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AP Images
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Al Messerschmidt Archive
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AP Images
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Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
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PHIL COALE/2005 AP
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Allen Kee/AP Photos
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Al Messerschmidt Archive
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Al Messerschmidt Archive
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Gary Landers/AP Images
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Ryan Meyer
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David Kohl
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Ryan Meyer
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Gary Landers/AP Images
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Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
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Gary Landers/AP Images
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Ryan Meyer
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AP Images
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Al Messerschmidt Archive
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Al Behrman
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PHIL COALE/2005 AP
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AL BEHRMAN/2000 AP
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Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
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Ryan Meyer
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