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Week 4 Injury Report | Jaguars vs Bengals

Sep 30, 2026 at 04:14 PM
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Bengals Communications
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Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars leading into Week 4 of the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Bengals

*Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026*

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
S Jordan BattleHamstringLimited Participation
S Bryan CookAnkleLimited Participation
S Kyle DuggerQuadricepDid Not Participate
DT B.J. HillAchillesDid Not Participate
G Dalton RisnerKneeDid Not Participate
WR Colbie YoungKneeDid Not Participate

Jacksonville Jaguars

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
RB LeQuint Allen Jr.HipLimited Participation
CB Christian BraswellKneeLimited Participation
CB Montaric BrownHamstringLimited Participation
DT DaVon HamiltonBackLimited Participation
CB Jarrian JonesHipFull Participation
WR Jakobi MeyersThumbLimited Participation
DT Albert RegisElbowLimited Participation
OL Cole Van LanenKneeLimited Participation

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Jaguars | THROWBACK PHOTOS

Take a look at some of the best photos from past matchups between the Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

WR Ja'Marr Chase greets Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter after the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase greets Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter after the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) dives for a gain Nov. 11, 2001 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) dives for a gain Nov. 11, 2001 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AP Images
S Jordan Battle celebrates during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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S Jordan Battle celebrates during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Alvin Pearman, right, looks to get around Cincinnati Bengals defender Odell Thurman, who sets up to make the tackle Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
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Jacksonville Jaguars running back Alvin Pearman, right, looks to get around Cincinnati Bengals defender Odell Thurman, who sets up to make the tackle Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

PHIL COALE/2005 AP
The Bengals defense led by Takeo Spikes tackles Jaguars running back Fred Taylor (28) is seen in action during an NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2000, in Jacksonville, Fla.
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The Bengals defense led by Takeo Spikes tackles Jaguars running back Fred Taylor (28) is seen in action during an NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2000, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Allen Kee/AP Photos
Wide receiver Jimmy Smith (82) of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals Myron Bell in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Wide receiver Jimmy Smith (82) of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals Myron Bell in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Bengals quarterback Jeff Blake greets Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli (71) leaves the field after play in November 1998 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Bengals quarterback Jeff Blake greets Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli (71) leaves the field after play in November 1998 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP Images
QB Jake Browning leaps into the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Jake Browning leaps into the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Reggie Nelson, left, tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals free safety Reggie Nelson, left, tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP Images
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) catches a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) catches a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP Images
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyson Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyson Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

AP Images
Quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) of the Jacksonville Jaguars tries to scramble away from Robert Geathers (91) of the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 9, 2011 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) of the Jacksonville Jaguars tries to scramble away from Robert Geathers (91) of the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 9, 2011 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Justin Durant (56) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Justin Durant (56) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, left, makes a fingertip catch in the fourth quarter over Jacksonville Jaguars defender Rashean Mathis on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, left, makes a fingertip catch in the fourth quarter over Jacksonville Jaguars defender Rashean Mathis on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)

PHIL COALE/2005 AP
Jacksonville Jaguars punt returner Reggie Barlow (84) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Craig Yeast, top, and Damon Griffin after a 1-yard runback in the second quarter, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2000, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Jacksonville Jaguars punt returner Reggie Barlow (84) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Craig Yeast, top, and Damon Griffin after a 1-yard runback in the second quarter, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2000, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2000 AP
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown runs with the ball during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown runs with the ball during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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