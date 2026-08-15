Roster Look | Lions, Bears, And Depth

As the Bengals prepare for their toughest week of the summer next week at Paycor Stadium with Thursday's joint practice against the Bears followed up by Saturday's final home preseason game against Chicago, what's becoming clear is this very well could be head coach Zac Taylor's toughest final cut in his eight seasons.

Which means the club is deep.

In Thursday night's 16-14 win over the Lions at Paycor's preseason opener Thursday, players where the roster could hinge had good outings, such as nifty CFL wide receiver Dohnte Meyers, rookie wide receiver Colbie Young and rookie tight end Jack Endies.

The fallout of the massive upgrade on defense has been tighter competition up front and in the back end, and so it was on Thursday that the best positions were on the defensive line and in the secondary.

A look at the roster heading into a Bear of a week:

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Burrow led them to a field goal against the Lions in his two series of 13 plays, hit his first five passes, and the only one he missed was when his arm got hit as the Bengals take a long look at the under-center stuff.

Burrow went under seven times and was in the shotgun six times, compared to last year's preseason opener in Philadelphia when he was in the gun 11 of 16 while throwing two touchdowns.

"Some good, some bad. Just like everywhere, we can get better," said Burrow of the results. "We're working to get better in all facets, that certainly being one of them. We're adding that to our system and see where it can take us."

At the very least, head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher accomplished a noble goal of getting the defense to wonder what's next.

Taylor: "We're just trying to function (with) our offense and be efficient. Obviously, we want to come away with more than three points in the two drives (Burrow) was in, but there's going to be some positive things and some things we'll work to correct."

Stil spinning it after all these years, Flacco, 41, had the night's only touchdown pass and biggest save when he rescued the ball for rookie tight end Jake Endries. Johnson, the kid at 40, bounced back from an 0-7 start and led two field-goal drives while coaxing along newbies like Meyers and Endries to big plays. He'd like the go ball to wide receiver Charlie Jones back, but he also hit seven straight and 10 of his last 12.

WIDE RECEIVERS (12)

After Meyers put on a show with four touches for 42 (three plays of 13 yards) to go with an 11-yard punt return, he seems to be leading the pack at the back of the room in the CFL tradition of Andrew Hawkins and the undrafted legacy of Alex Erickson.

Williams staked a claim with a versatile night of a 48-yard kick return and a seven-yard punt return to go with an eight-yard end-around.

Young continues to get the ball down the field in Tee-like fashion with another 20-yard catch from Flacco and he took a rep with Burrow. Iosivas has a vast experience edge over Young at No. 3, but Zac Taylor is also using the magic word on Young.

"It was a mixture of getting Tee a break on that one, and I think we had a miscue overall on the play. It didn't play out the way we intended, but yeah, he's proving to be dependable," Taylor said.