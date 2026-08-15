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Five Observations from Day 11 of Bengals Training Camp

Aug 15, 2026 at 06:51 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. B.J. Back at Practice

B.J. Hill practiced for the first time after rehabbing an ankle injury for several months.

"The hardest part was watching my guys out there grinding when I'm not out there," Hill said. "That's really the hard part. So I've been doing everything possible to try to get back. It just takes time."

2. McDoom Makes First Appearance

Rookie CB Ceyair Wright, who has several acting credits, left camp to pursue TV/Film opportunities.

He's been replaced by rookie Matthew McDoom (#41) who was released by the Ravens last week. If the name sounds familiar, McDoom was the UC Bearcats' best corner last year.

"There are good vibes over here for me," McDoom said. "I'm just happy to be back. I got here last night and I went to sleep so comfortably it was like I was home."

3. Dohnte Goes Deep

I decided to isolate on WR Dohnte Meyers (#81) for a play, and he promptly blew by the secondary to haul in a 65-yard bomb from Josh Johnson.

Meyers had 3 catches for 29 yards and a 13-yard jet sweep in his NFL preseason debut on Thursday.

"It was an amazing feeling to be out there and finally put the jersey on and play in front of the Cincy fans," Meyers said. "My mother, father, and two brothers came to town; my aunt and uncle, a few cousins – it was a big occasion."

4. Josh on Joe

If you include training camps and practice squads, Johnson (#11) has been with 14 NFL teams and backed up Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Andy Dalton, among others.

So what does he think of Joe Burrow?

"He cool as hell," Johnson said. "I understand why he is who he is in this league. And I think there's a lot more growth for him too and I think he's chasing that."

5. Joe Flacco = Elite

Joe Flacco remains an elite passer at age 41, showing off perfect ball placement on tight-window TD throws to Charlie Jones and Colbie Young.

"Basically in a square," Young said. "That 2-by-2 square back there. I broke the leverage and see the ball in the air. He put it right by the DB's helmet.

"You can't guard a perfect ball."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 15 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 11 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, August 15, 2026.

CB DJ Turner II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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S Kyle Dugger during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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S Kyle Dugger during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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CB DJ Ivey during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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CB DJ Ivey during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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TE Erick All Jr. during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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DE Isaiah Foskey during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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DE Isaiah Foskey during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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The Bengals offense during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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The Bengals offense during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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WR Colbie Young during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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CB Ja'Sir Taylor
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CB Ja'Sir Taylor

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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TE Cam Grandy during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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TE Cam Grandy during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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QB Josh Johnson during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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QB Josh Johnson during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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OT Amarius Mims during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Tanner Hudson during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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TE Tanner Hudson during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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TE Jack Endries during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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RB Tahj Brooks during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

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WR Xavier Johnson during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.
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WR Xavier Johnson during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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