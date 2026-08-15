Five Observations from Day 11 of Bengals Training Camp

3. Dohnte Goes Deep

I decided to isolate on WR Dohnte Meyers (#81) for a play, and he promptly blew by the secondary to haul in a 65-yard bomb from Josh Johnson.

"It was an amazing feeling to be out there and finally put the jersey on and play in front of the Cincy fans," Meyers said. "My mother, father, and two brothers came to town; my aunt and uncle, a few cousins – it was a big occasion."