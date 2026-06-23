Cashius Howell: How A Rink Rat And Hockey Guy Rushed The NFL 

"There were black players on both of the teams in the Stanley Cup (this year) and there are black (hockey) announcers on ESPN. P.K. Subban is actually one of my favorite players. A great announcer and great player. In general, there are more black guys in hockey now," Max Howell says.

During his red-shirt year at Miami in 1999-2000, he was on the club team that won the national championship. Just before the pandemic shut down the world and deferred his son's dream, he says he returned to Oxford for the 20th reunion that yielded a national championship ring. Even before the rings glittered, the guys had been on a text chain for years.

That season turned out to be his final year of hockey.

"At that point in my life, I believed that I was going to go play pro hockey," Max Howell says. "I should have played maybe another year in juniors, but my … situation didn't really afford me to go play another year in juniors without going straight to college, and so that's where I decided to go take a kind of walk-on offer."

There was a coaching change, surgery for an injury sustained in a fight on the ice, and alluring studies. After deciding to leave hockey, he secured degrees from Miami in manufacturing engineering and engineering management and pursued another goal as a developer.

"I'm really passionate about urban redevelopment, urban revitalization, I have been a successful urban real estate developer for over two decades," Max Howell says. "So we've got a lot of our strategic partnerships with community associations, the city, and other advocates that are trying to create market affordable housing and revitalize communities."

Hockey was done, but he passed on his willingness to mix it up on ice.

Max Howell brings up the October game last year, another famous moment for Cashius. His son went viral while racking up two sacks and letting the LSU offensive line know about it with his No. 9 jersey pulled high and intimidating.

"In hockey, I didn't take a whole lot of crap from people," Max Howell says, "and I definitely had the same mannerism as Cashius did. I think his LSU game, I mean that's kind of how we are between the lines. Whether it's on ice or the football field, but its definitely a chip on our shoulders, I guess.

"He was raised to show his emotion on his sleeve between the lines, and I think that he's really grown into an outstanding man that is able to channel that energy and that fire, that passion between the lines."

But the kid didn't want to play hockey.

"That's a funny story, me being a hockey guy," Max Howell says. "I think at Christmas, when maybe he was like six or seven, I was all excited about him getting into hockey. I think I bought him all the hockey gear. He started to play, and he was a pretty good skater, and then he had an injury where I think he almost broke his arm or elbow skating. He just kind of looks at me, and he's like, 'Dad, I don't think I want to play ice hockey.' OK, sounds good to me."

But there were still weekends in the rinks when he followed his dad. "They knew he was the coach's son. He was around it." The son ended up rushing the passer with the mindset of a rushing defenseman.

This past Father's Day weekend the Rink Rat and the Hockey Guy had a sweet reunion. What Max calls "emotional." When Cashius returned home from the Bengals' spring camps, it was the first time they had seen each other in about a year. Or since Max dropped him off for that A&M trip and draft-changer year with those 11.5 sacks.

Max then served about a year for a white-collar crime in a term that ended a few weeks ago. During his stay, Max says it was Cashius who was an inspiration.

"My son's play on the field inspired me to work non-stop while I was in camp," Max Howell says.

What has also emerged is a manuscript for his book. Falling on the Sword: Lessons Learned from the Front Line of Urban Infill Development. He sees it as just the first page of a "trailblazing," library.

"Taking the ownership of mistakes that turn into victories via a Falling on the Sword Series, forum and curriculum," he says.

He also thinks his son read the moment.

"I made some decisions that were wrong in hindsight," Max says. "I definitely made some mistakes. I think that whole experience was an ignition to light a fire in my son's belly, and it really was an opportunity for me to sit back and deepen my relationship with God.

"It really ended up being a true blessing for myself, and I think that it actually gave my son a lot of motivation. He played really angry last year, and at the end of the day, in hindsight, I think it was a blessing for our family. It allowed for me and my son to evolve our spirituality together to draw strength from during the tough times."

Ohio may have once been a swing state. But for a father-son, it's stayed solid as a bond. Both staff and campers were congratulating Max on Draft Night.