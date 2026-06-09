Reports: Bengals Restructure Joe Burrow's Contract

After spending at the top of the NFL offseason with a nearly $300 million bonanza, reports surfaced Tuesday that the Bengals have restructured QB Joe Burrow’s contract, bonusing a portion of his salary to create some cap space.

According to overthecap.com, the Bengals were near the bottom of the league in cap room before this transaction. The move appears to be a bid to give the Bengals salary cap flexibility for the upcoming season because the blockbuster Dexter Lawrence II trade came so late in free agency when they agreed to a three-year, $70 million deal for the Giants' three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

The Lawrence deal is the centerpiece of the massive defensive overhaul that also included a three-year, $40.25 million deal for Bryan Cook, free agency's top-rated safety, and a three-year, $60 million strike for Super Bowl pass rusher Boye Mafe. Because the trade for Lawrence came just a few days before the draft on April 18, the big deals were already in place, so this became the best option for the team to manage the salary cap this year.

It appears Burrow's contract restructure gets them back to the NFL average in cap room as they navigate the rest of the season. The Bengals have indicated they want to be strategic with how they manage the salary cap so they don't have to restructure contracts every year.

"Cap dollars have to be counted, so if we can accomplish what we want to accomplish without pushing things into future problems, we'll do that," said Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin during the offseason. "If we need that, we'll consider that as well. We're open to doing anything we need to do to improve our team."