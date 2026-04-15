2026 NFL Draft Prospect Primer: Tight Ends

Kenyon Sadiq - Oregon

Measurables

Height - 6'3"

Weight - 241 lbs

Arm - 31 1/2"

Hand - 10"

Prospect Overview

Sadiq was named Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation's top TE, in 2025. He was also second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten after leading all tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns.

Rankings and Analysis

"Sadiq is an ideal modern tight end in terms of athleticism and versatility. He can impact both the receiving and blocking phases, allowing teams to align him all over the formation. While his college production was limited, his upside is significant, making him a strong first-round projection."

"Sadiq is a short, muscled-up tight end with outstanding speed and athleticism. At Oregon, he primarily aligned attached or in the slot, but he also saw some reps out wide and in the backfield. He is very explosive in his release and he's able to separate vertically on seam/wheel routes…Overall, Sadiq lacks height and consistent hands, but he is a versatile, explosive weapon with toughness. "