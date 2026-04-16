Bengals 2026 Mock Draft Roundup 11.0

We are officially one week away from the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bengals will have the 10th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
"If [Shemar] Stewart taps into even a small portion of his talent and with Boye Mafe joining in free agency, the Bengals' edge spots could be more impactful in a hurry and feel a lot different soon."
"The Bengals likely know that if both top defensive backs in this draft are off the board before the 10th pick, some of the top front-seven defenders will fall into their lap. In this case, they are happy to go with Rueben Bain Jr."
S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
"Downs simply is one of the best football players in this draft. The Bengals don't overthink it and land a stalwart in the secondary."
"Downs is a great athlete, but his instincts and ability to close space make him special. He can play safety or nickel; here, the Bengals let him roam."
"I think he could be the steal of the draft. I think he walks in and starts Day 1. He's just a great football player, really smart, very instinctive."
"Even with the addition of Bryan Cook this offseason, this makes too much sense."
CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
"McCoy's excellent pro day shut down any questions about his health or athleticism... McCoy's presence would allow Dax Hill to play in the slot, creating a strong secondary able to give pass rushers more time to find quarterbacks in the backfield."
"Jermod McCoy missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but he was phenomenal in 2024, earning first-team All-SEC honors with four interceptions and nine passes defensed. He also crushed his Tennessee Pro Day with a 4.38 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7-inch broad jump."
"McCoy looks and plays the part of a top cover man, making him a prime target for a defense still looking to forge an identity."
"McCoy's evaluation is muddied by the fact that he didn't play a snap in 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL, but the 2024 tape's impressive, and the reported 4.38-second 40-yard dash at his pro-day workout doesn't hurt."
CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
"Delane is technically sound, and he can make plays to get the defense off the field and put the ball in quarterback Joe Burrow's hands. Over four college seasons -- including three at Virginia Tech -- Delane had 27 pass breakups and eight interceptions."
"Delane allowed a low 31.3 passer rating when targeted last season and is viewed as the top corner in this class."
"Delane is a physical corner who plays well in press coverage. He was consistent in coverage throughout his college career."
"Delane is widely considered the top-ranked cornerback in the class."
"No cornerback in Power 4 had a higher pass coverage grade on PFF than Delane at 90.9. In 357 coverage snaps, he gave up just 13 receptions for 147 yards and no touchdowns with opposing QBs sporting a 26.7 passer rating when targeting him."
" An elite coverage cornerback, Delane and DJ Turner II would form a strong tandem, something Cincinnati has not had in a while. The Bengals will hope the LSU-to-Cincinnati pipeline -- which includes Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow -- continues to pay dividends."
Take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 NFL Draft Prospects as we enter the month of the NFL Draft.