Bengals 2026 Mock Draft Roundup 11.0

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

"Delane is technically sound, and he can make plays to get the defense off the field and put the ball in quarterback Joe Burrow's hands. Over four college seasons -- including three at Virginia Tech -- Delane had 27 pass breakups and eight interceptions."

"Delane allowed a low 31.3 passer rating when targeted last season and is viewed as the top corner in this class."

"Delane is a physical corner who plays well in press coverage. He was consistent in coverage throughout his college career."

"Delane is widely considered the top-ranked cornerback in the class."

"No cornerback in Power 4 had a higher pass coverage grade on PFF than Delane at 90.9. In 357 coverage snaps, he gave up just 13 receptions for 147 yards and no touchdowns with opposing QBs sporting a 26.7 passer rating when targeting him."