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Bengals 2026 Mock Draft Roundup 11.0

Apr 16, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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We are officially one week away from the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bengals will have the 10th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is sacked by Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. during the second half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Nate Tice - Yahoo Sports

"If [Shemar] Stewart taps into even a small portion of his talent and with Boye Mafe joining in free agency, the Bengals' edge spots could be more impactful in a hurry and feel a lot different soon."

Daire Carragher - Pro Football Focus

"The Bengals likely know that if both top defensive backs in this draft are off the board before the 10th pick, some of the top front-seven defenders will fall into their lap. In this case, they are happy to go with Rueben Bain Jr."

Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (2) plays defense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Rhett Lewis - NFL.com

"Downs simply is one of the best football players in this draft. The Bengals don't overthink it and land a stalwart in the secondary."

JP Acosta - CBS Sports

"Downs is a great athlete, but his instincts and ability to close space make him special. He can play safety or nickel; here, the Bengals let him roam."

Colin Cowherd - FOX Sports

"I think he could be the steal of the draft. I think he walks in and starts Day 1. He's just a great football player, really smart, very instinctive."

Mike Renner - CBS Sports

"Even with the addition of Bryan Cook this offseason, this makes too much sense."

Todd McShay - The Ringer

Tom Fornelli - CBS Sports

FILE - Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

"McCoy's excellent pro day shut down any questions about his health or athleticism... McCoy's presence would allow Dax Hill to play in the slot, creating a strong secondary able to give pass rushers more time to find quarterbacks in the backfield."

Garrett Podell - CBS Sports

"Jermod McCoy missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but he was phenomenal in 2024, earning first-team All-SEC honors with four interceptions and nine passes defensed. He also crushed his Tennessee Pro Day with a 4.38 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7-inch broad jump."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz - USA Today

"McCoy looks and plays the part of a top cover man, making him a prime target for a defense still looking to forge an identity."

Gennaro Filice - NFL.com

"McCoy's evaluation is muddied by the fact that he didn't play a snap in 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL, but the 2024 tape's impressive, and the reported 4.38-second 40-yard dash at his pro-day workout doesn't hurt."

AP All America Football
Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN

"Delane is technically sound, and he can make plays to get the defense off the field and put the ball in quarterback Joe Burrow's hands. Over four college seasons -- including three at Virginia Tech -- Delane had 27 pass breakups and eight interceptions."

Peter Schrager - ESPN

"Delane allowed a low 31.3 passer rating when targeted last season and is viewed as the top corner in this class."

Tyler Dragon - USA Today

"Delane is a physical corner who plays well in press coverage. He was consistent in coverage throughout his college career."

Tim Twentyman - Detroit Lions

"Delane is widely considered the top-ranked cornerback in the class."

Fox Sports Research - Fox Sports

"No cornerback in Power 4 had a higher pass coverage grade on PFF than Delane at 90.9. In 357 coverage snaps, he gave up just 13 receptions for 147 yards and no touchdowns with opposing QBs sporting a 26.7 passer rating when targeting him."

Zachary Pereles - CBS Sports

" An elite coverage cornerback, Delane and DJ Turner II would form a strong tandem, something Cincinnati has not had in a while. The Bengals will hope the LSU-to-Cincinnati pipeline -- which includes Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow -- continues to pay dividends."

Dane Brugler - The Athletic

NFL Network's Top 50 2026 NFL Draft Prospects

Take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 NFL Draft Prospects as we enter the month of the NFL Draft.

No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
1 / 50

No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 2 - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
2 / 50

No. 2 - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 3 - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
3 / 50

No. 3 - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 4 - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
4 / 50

No. 4 - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 5 - Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
5 / 50

No. 5 - Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 6 - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
6 / 50

No. 6 - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 7 - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
7 / 50

No. 7 - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 8 - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
8 / 50

No. 8 - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 9 - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
9 / 50

No. 9 - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 10 - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
10 / 50

No. 10 - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Doug Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 11 - Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
11 / 50

No. 11 - Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 12 - Makai Lemon, WR, USC
12 / 50

No. 12 - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 13 - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
13 / 50

No. 13 - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Jeffrey D. Allred/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 14 - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
14 / 50

No. 14 - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Lydia Ely/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 15 - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
15 / 50

No. 15 - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
No. 16 - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
16 / 50

No. 16 - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 17 - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
17 / 50

No. 17 - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 18 - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
18 / 50

No. 18 - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Ben Liebenberg/2026 Ben Liebenberg
No. 19 - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
19 / 50

No. 19 - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 20 - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
20 / 50

No. 20 - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 21 - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
21 / 50

No. 21 - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 22 - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
22 / 50

No. 22 - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 23 - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
23 / 50

No. 23 - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 24 - T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
24 / 50

No. 24 - T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 25 - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
25 / 50

No. 25 - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
No. 26 - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
26 / 50

No. 26 - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 27 - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
27 / 50

No. 27 - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 28 - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
28 / 50

No. 28 - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 29 - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
29 / 50

No. 29 - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 30 - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
30 / 50

No. 30 - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 31 - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
31 / 50

No. 31 - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
No. 32 - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
32 / 50

No. 32 - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 33 - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
33 / 50

No. 33 - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 34 - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
34 / 50

No. 34 - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 35 - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
35 / 50

No. 35 - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 36 - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
36 / 50

No. 36 - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 37 - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
37 / 50

No. 37 - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 38 - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
38 / 50

No. 38 - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 39 - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
39 / 50

No. 39 - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 40 - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
40 / 50

No. 40 - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Lauren Leigh Bacho 2026
No. 41 - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
41 / 50

No. 41 - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 42 - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
42 / 50

No. 42 - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

John Raoux/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 43 - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
43 / 50

No. 43 - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
No. 44 - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
44 / 50

No. 44 - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 45 - Zion Young, EDGE, Mizzou
45 / 50

No. 45 - Zion Young, EDGE, Mizzou

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 46 - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
46 / 50

No. 46 - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 47 - Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
47 / 50

No. 47 - Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
No. 48 - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
48 / 50

No. 48 - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 49 - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
49 / 50

No. 49 - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 50 - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
50 / 50

No. 50 - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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