Bengals Select C Connor Lew With 128th Overall Pick

Bengals Reaction: "He was a team captain at Auburn and a 2 ½ year starter there. His movement in pass protection is really good, he can anchor down versus the bull (rush), he's a good athlete in the run game, he can get out in space, he's a good zone blocker, so obviously his ability is there. But really, what stood out the most was his character, his personality, what he's going to bring to the locker room, his energy, and the juice he'll bring to the rest of the guys." - Assistant GM Steven Radicevic

"I was a redshirt freshman in junior college when I was 21 years old, so to be 20 and going into the NFL – there's a lot of upside in front of him to have played 2 ½ years as a starting center in the SEC. We feel really good about his progression off the injury he's had, and Dan Pitcher and our line coaches have spent time with the makeup part of it in the interview process and really stood on the table for him." - HC Zac Taylor