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Bengals Select TE Jack Endries With 221st Overall Pick

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:42 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Bengals drafted Texas TE Jack Endries with their first seventh round in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is a brief overview of the selection:

This story will be updated

Pick: Round Seven, 221st Overall

Name: Jack Endries

Hometown: Danville, CA

Height: 6'4 5/8"

Weight: 245lbs

Arm: 21 1/8"

Hand: 9 5/8"

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 124 career receptions for 1,376 across four seasons.

College Highlights: Endries spent three seasons at Cal and was an Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2024, leading the team with 56 receptions for 623 yards. He started all 13 games for the Longhorns in 2025.

Bengals Reaction: "Really good career. Two years at Cal, played with Mendoza, then he went to Texas and had a productive year there as well. We think he fits really good with our room to come in here and compete in all phases, special teams, run game, pass game. I feel like he has a really high ceiling." -

Player Reaction: "I'm pumped. We're going to make this happen. We're going to make this happen. I've got a lot to prove, and I think so does the team. I think we're going to have a great year coming up."

Draftnick Takes: Endries is a quarterback-friendly "F" tight end who still needs time in the weight room. His route-running can be monotonous and short-area separation uninspiring, but he's tough, has a rebounder's feel for boxing out defenders and is a consistent ball-winner even when coverage is draped all over him. He builds speed and is tougher on man coverage when allowed to stretch his legs on longer routes...Endries should develop into an NFL starter. - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

How Does He Fit?: Endries will come in and compete for playing time in a room headlined by Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson, Cam Grandy, Drew Sample and Erick All Jr.

Did You Know?: Endries was teammates with 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza at Cal. In fact, he was a guest of Mendoza at the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Endries was a three-sport athlete in high school, also playing basketball and baseball. He declared for the draft as an underclassman having fulfilled his degree requirements.

Best of Seventh Round Draft Pick Jack Endries | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals seventh-round pick Jack Endries during his time at Texas and Cal.

Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) and tight end Jack Endries (88) react during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) and tight end Jack Endries (88) react during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) scores against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) scores against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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