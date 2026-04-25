Bengals Select TE Jack Endries With 221st Overall Pick

The Bengals drafted Texas TE Jack Endries with their first seventh round in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is a brief overview of the selection:
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Pick: Round Seven, 221st Overall
Name: Jack Endries
Hometown: Danville, CA
Height: 6'4 5/8"
Weight: 245lbs
Arm: 21 1/8"
Hand: 9 5/8"
College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 124 career receptions for 1,376 across four seasons.
College Highlights: Endries spent three seasons at Cal and was an Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2024, leading the team with 56 receptions for 623 yards. He started all 13 games for the Longhorns in 2025.
Bengals Reaction: "Really good career. Two years at Cal, played with Mendoza, then he went to Texas and had a productive year there as well. We think he fits really good with our room to come in here and compete in all phases, special teams, run game, pass game. I feel like he has a really high ceiling." -
Player Reaction: "I'm pumped. We're going to make this happen. We're going to make this happen. I've got a lot to prove, and I think so does the team. I think we're going to have a great year coming up."
Draftnick Takes: Endries is a quarterback-friendly "F" tight end who still needs time in the weight room. His route-running can be monotonous and short-area separation uninspiring, but he's tough, has a rebounder's feel for boxing out defenders and is a consistent ball-winner even when coverage is draped all over him. He builds speed and is tougher on man coverage when allowed to stretch his legs on longer routes...Endries should develop into an NFL starter. - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein
How Does He Fit?: Endries will come in and compete for playing time in a room headlined by Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson, Cam Grandy, Drew Sample and Erick All Jr.
Did You Know?: Endries was teammates with 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza at Cal. In fact, he was a guest of Mendoza at the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Endries was a three-sport athlete in high school, also playing basketball and baseball. He declared for the draft as an underclassman having fulfilled his degree requirements.
View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals seventh-round pick Jack Endries during his time at Texas and Cal.