Bengals Select TE Jack Endries With 221st Overall Pick

Draftnick Takes: Endries is a quarterback-friendly "F" tight end who still needs time in the weight room. His route-running can be monotonous and short-area separation uninspiring, but he's tough, has a rebounder's feel for boxing out defenders and is a consistent ball-winner even when coverage is draped all over him. He builds speed and is tougher on man coverage when allowed to stretch his legs on longer routes...Endries should develop into an NFL starter. - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

How Does He Fit?: Endries will come in and compete for playing time in a room headlined by Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson, Cam Grandy, Drew Sample and Erick All Jr.