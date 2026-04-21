Bengals Reveal New Jersey Numbers For 2026

The Bengals announced the jersey numbers for the team's 2026 new additions Tuesday. Additionally, four returning Bengals have changed their uniform numbers from last season. Here is a complete list in numerical order:
New Bengals
S Bryan Cook: 6
Cook will bring his Super Bowl experience to Cincinnati, keeping the same single-digit jersey number he wore during his time in Kansas City. He also wore No. 6 during his last stop in Cincinnati with the UC Bearcats.
QB Josh Johnson: 11
The veteran Johnson dons the number 11, previously wearing the number during his stops professionally with Tampa Bay and San Francisco and collegiately at San Diego. He previously wore No. 8 in 2013 with the Bengals.
CB Ja'Sir Taylor: 26
After wearing 36 with the Chargers and Jets, Taylor will wear 26 with the Bengals in 2026.
S Kyle Dugger: 29
Dugger keeps the number he wore in Pittsburgh last season after previously wearing 35 and 23 in New England.
EDGE Boye Mafe: 53
Mafe keeps the number he won a Super Bowl in with the Seahawks in 2025.
WR Dohnte Meyers: 81
Meyers comes to Cincinnati after spending time in the Canadian Football League, where he wore 88 for two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Allen originally wore 93 in college at Alabama. He wore 95 during his rookie season with Washington in 2017 before changing his number back to 93, which he has kept ever since.
The three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle keeps the number he wore over his seven years with the New York Giants. The 97 jersey was previously worn by 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart.
Returners
The NFL approved use of the No. 0 jersey ahead of the 2023 season. Turner, previously wearing 20, will become the first Bengal in franchise history to don the number.
DT Jordan Jefferson: 68
Jefferson moves on from 94 in exchange for No. 68.
Jackson switches to 91 after allowing Allen to keep his iconic 93 jersey.
After giving No. 97 to Lawrence, Stewart moves to the 94 jersey. Stewart wore No. 4 while at Texas A&M.
Bengals players returned to Paycor Stadium for the start of Offseason Workouts, Monday, April 20, 2026.