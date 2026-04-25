Bengals Select OT Brian Parker II With 189th Overall Pick

Bengals Reaction: "Brian Parker has a lot of flexibility along the offensive line. Local guy, St. X grad, played at Duke. We just feel like there's a lot of flexibility there to play tackle, guard, center, he can really play all five positions... Ready for him to get in here and compete." - HC Zac Taylor

Player Reaction: "As a St. X guy, I grew up in Cincinnati playing football. I have a lot of friends there, and when they said it was going to be the Bengals, it's one of the better feelings in the world to be able to go back to your hometown team, put on that orange and black, and get ready for Who Dey nation."