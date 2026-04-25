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Bengals Select OT Brian Parker II With 189th Overall Pick

Apr 25, 2026 at 04:22 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Bengals drafted OT Brian Parker II with their sixth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is a brief overview of the selection:

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Pick: Round Six, 189th Overall

Name: Brian Parker II

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Height: 6'5 1/4"

Weight: 309 lbs

Arm: 32 7/8"

Hand: 10"

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) Started 33 games over four seasons at Duke. Redshirted in 2022.

College Highlights: Parker II was named second-team All-ACC in 2024 and 2025 and was third-team Associated Press All-American in 2025. He allowed four sacks across 1,345 pass block snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Bengals Reaction: "Brian Parker has a lot of flexibility along the offensive line. Local guy, St. X grad, played at Duke. We just feel like there's a lot of flexibility there to play tackle, guard, center, he can really play all five positions... Ready for him to get in here and compete." - HC Zac Taylor

Player Reaction: "As a St. X guy, I grew up in Cincinnati playing football. I have a lot of friends there, and when they said it was going to be the Bengals, it's one of the better feelings in the world to be able to go back to your hometown team, put on that orange and black, and get ready for Who Dey nation."

Draftnick Takes: Tackle-to-center prospect with well-composed frame, good body control and sound technique. Parker consistently centers his blocks and operates with inside hands/good grip strength. He gets to his landmarks under control as a move blocker, has average drive strength on gap-scheme blocks and constantly covers his target... He plays with a quality mirror and clearly sees rush games. - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

How Does He Fit?: Parker II has positional versatility: He started games at both tackle spots at Duke and was ranked as a top-five center coming into college. His ability to play all along the line of scrimmage, along with his work ethic and toughness, will provide depth on the offensive line.

Did You Know?: Parker II played football at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati and won a state title his junior year. He also lettered in lacrosse at St. X. His cousin, Dereck Lively, played basketball at Duke and was the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

Best of Sixth Round Draft Pick Brian Parker II | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals sixth-round pick Brian Parker II during his time at Duke.

Duke's Brian Parker II (53) blocks during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
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Duke's Brian Parker II (53) blocks during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke's Brian Parker II (53) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
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Duke's Brian Parker II (53) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) blocks Clemson safety Ronan Hanafin (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) blocks Clemson safety Ronan Hanafin (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
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