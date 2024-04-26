Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Recap

Internet Reacts to Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Pick Amarius Mims
Check out the best reactions to the Bengals drafting Amarius Mims.
Bengals 2024 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick
The 2024 NFL Draft is in full swing, with the Cincinnati Bengals actively making their selections. Let's explore how the analysts are assessing the Bengals.
Bengals Select OT Amarius Mims In First Round Of 2024 NFL Draft
The Bengals went big in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft. Really big when they secured massive Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the 18th pick and then placed the 6-foot-8, 340-pound junior behind the towering 6-8 bookends they already have at tackles in Orlando Brown Jr. on the left and Trent Brown on the right.
Everything You Need To Know: 2024 NFL Draft
The Bengals have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Learn more about who is announcing the picks, how to watch the draft, and more.
