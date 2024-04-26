 Skip to main content
Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Recap

Apr 26, 2024 at 11:20 AM
RECAP - DRAFT

Day 1

Round 1, Pick 18: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Mims_Amarius

Amarius Mims

#71 OT

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 340 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims | Photos

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) catches his breath between plays during the CFP National Championship against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 5

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) catches his breath between plays during the CFP National Championship against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is shown on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 5

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is shown on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
3 / 5

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) congratulates quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
4 / 5

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) congratulates quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tackle Amarius Mims is selected by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
5 / 5

Georgia tackle Amarius Mims is selected by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
News:

Bengals Select OT Amarius Mims In First Round Of 2024 NFL Draft

Everything Amarius Mims Said After Getting Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Go Big In First-Round Drafting Of Amarius Mims: 'We're The Right Team To Take Him On'

Inside The Pick: Bengals Have Georgia On Their Mind In First-Round Selection Of RT Amarius Mims

Bengals 2024 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick

Internet Reacts to Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Pick Amarius Mims

Everything Amarius Mims Said in His First Press Conference As A Bengal

Videos:

Bengals select Amarius Mims with No. 18 pick in 2024 draft

Bengals Round 1 Draft Pick Amarius Mims Receives THE CALL

Zac Taylor and Dan Pitcher Draft Press Conference - Round 1 | April 25, 2024

Amarius Mims Highlights | Bengals First Draft Pick of 2024

Breaking down Amarius Mims' college highlights 2024 NFL Draft

Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims Touches Down in Cincinnati

Amarius Mims Press Conference - 04/26/24

Photos:

Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims | Photos

Photos: Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims Visits Cincinnati

