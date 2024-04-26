Bengals Go Big In First-Round Drafting Of Amarius Mims: 'We're The Right Team To Take Him On'

The greatest player in Bengals history was considered a draft risk because he only played one full game his senior year of college with a knee injury.
Choosing Anthony Munoz with the third overall pick in 1980 proved to be a brilliant decision.
Amarius Mims missed six games with an ankle injury last year and only started eight games in three seasons at Georgia, but the Bengals didn't hesitate to select him with the 18th pick Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft.
"I think we're all of the opinion that the only reason he's here for us to pick at 18 is probably because of the fact that he only had eight starts," said offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. "And had he played this whole season the way he played in the tape that we saw, there's a very low chance that we're even having the opportunity to pick him."
Mims is a perfect fit on the Bengals offensive line. Literally and figuratively. He's 6-8, 340-pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms, and joins Cincinnati's gigantic tackle tandem of 6-8, 340-pound Orlando Brown Jr. and 6-8, 380-pound Trent Brown.
"Those guys have similar measurables and have gone through a lot of seasons and won Super Bowls," said head coach Zac Taylor. "It's coincidence. We didn't set out to do this, but the way it's played out makes us look brilliant."
After signing Trent Brown to a one-year contract to play right tackle, Mims is not under pressure to start immediately.
"We think we're a great fit for him after acquiring Trent and having Orlando. Two veterans that can help with his processing along as he comes into the NFL," said Taylor.
Mims, who had a 3.6 GPA at Georgia, plans to study his veteran teammates.
"I can get behind those guys and learn from them as much as possible," said Mims. "It's just wild man, watching both of those guys in college and now in the league. Getting to be in the same room with them is a blessing."
Mims is remarkably athletic for his size. Greg Cosell of NFL Films calls him "one of the most fascinating prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft."
"There are a lot of big guys that can't move and I feel like that's something in my game that gives me a step up and an advantage," said Mims.
"He's 340 (pounds) but he doesn't look like he's 340," said Pitcher. "He moves a lot better than what you would expect a player that weight to move, so he stays in really good position. He's seemingly unaffected by speed and bull (rushers). He plays under control; he's comfortable. It's all the things that you want to see out of a guy that size to project to being a high-end pass protector in the NFL."
Mims did not allow a sack in his eight college starts, and while he did not have extensive game experience, he did spend three years practicing at Georgia where the Bulldogs had 13 defensive players drafted in 2022 and 2023.
"He's gotten the experience in practice even when he wasn't starting, playing against all of these top draft picks. As good as competition as there is out there," said Taylor. "It's just an inexperience level in games, but that's why we felt comfortable with how we're built. With the two tackles that we have, we're the right team to take him on."
Mims had a pre-draft visit to Cincinnati and says that Taylor told him "If we're lucky to get you, we're going to come get you."
"I'm very fortunate to come to a great coaching staff where they can keep developing me and mold me into a player that's better than I am now," said Mims. "My game's not perfect, but I'm going to get around a great group of coaches and we're going to work together and figure that out."
The 21-year-old watched the draft in Atlanta with his family members and former teammates and coaches.
"All I could do was cry," he said. "As a kid I dreamed of being in this situation honestly. For me to be pick 18 is just wild, man."