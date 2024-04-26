Bengals Go Big In First-Round Drafting Of Amarius Mims: 'We're The Right Team To Take Him On'

The greatest player in Bengals history was considered a draft risk because he only played one full game his senior year of college with a knee injury.

Choosing Anthony Munoz with the third overall pick in 1980 proved to be a brilliant decision.

Amarius Mims missed six games with an ankle injury last year and only started eight games in three seasons at Georgia, but the Bengals didn't hesitate to select him with the 18th pick Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft.

"I think we're all of the opinion that the only reason he's here for us to pick at 18 is probably because of the fact that he only had eight starts," said offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. "And had he played this whole season the way he played in the tape that we saw, there's a very low chance that we're even having the opportunity to pick him."

Mims is a perfect fit on the Bengals offensive line. Literally and figuratively. He's 6-8, 340-pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms, and joins Cincinnati's gigantic tackle tandem of 6-8, 340-pound Orlando Brown Jr. and 6-8, 380-pound Trent Brown.

"Those guys have similar measurables and have gone through a lot of seasons and won Super Bowls," said head coach Zac Taylor. "It's coincidence. We didn't set out to do this, but the way it's played out makes us look brilliant."

After signing Trent Brown to a one-year contract to play right tackle, Mims is not under pressure to start immediately.

"We think we're a great fit for him after acquiring Trent and having Orlando. Two veterans that can help with his processing along as he comes into the NFL," said Taylor.

Mims, who had a 3.6 GPA at Georgia, plans to study his veteran teammates.

"I can get behind those guys and learn from them as much as possible," said Mims. "It's just wild man, watching both of those guys in college and now in the league. Getting to be in the same room with them is a blessing."

Mims is remarkably athletic for his size. Greg Cosell of NFL Films calls him "one of the most fascinating prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft."