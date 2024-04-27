 Skip to main content
Bengals Honor Ole Miss Safety Daijahn Anthony's Journey With Seventh-Round Selection In NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 07:44 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson is hit as he tries to catch a pass by Mississippi safety John Saunders Jr. (5) and safety Daijahn Anthony in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson is hit as he tries to catch a pass by Mississippi safety John Saunders Jr. (5) and safety Daijahn Anthony in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Pick: (Round seven, 224th overall)

Name: S Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss; 6-0, 194

DOB and Hometown: 9/9/2000; Richmond, VA

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 47 games, eight interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble, four tackles for loss, includes one year at Ole Miss and two each at Liberty and Shepherd.

Bengals Reaction: "He's earned it," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "You go through how he ended up at Shepherd. You go through how he ended up at Liberty. You go through how he ended up at Ole Miss. I appreciate his story and why he did all the things that he did to get to where he's at today. And to have his named called on draft night I think is special to him."

Draftnick Takes: "An amped-up competitor, Anthony plays with an edge on every snap and delivers knockout blows as a tackler, although he needs to balance his aggressive nature with more sound finishing execution. In coverage, he is at his best keeping things in front of him to limit wasted movements, but his cornerback background serves him well." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

How Does He Fit?: Adds depth to the secondary. Like most late-round draft picks, his path to the roster and/or practice squad will depend on his ability to contribute on special teams.

Did You Know?: Anthony didn't receive any Division I scholarship offers, but Division II Shepherd (W.Va.) gave him an opportunity to walk on, and he quickly earned a scholarship. After two seasons there, he walked-on at Liberty before finishing his college career with a season at Ole Miss, where he led the team in INTs and passes defended.

