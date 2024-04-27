Bengals Honor Ole Miss Safety Daijahn Anthony's Journey With Seventh-Round Selection In NFL Draft

Pick: (Round seven, 224th overall)

Name: S Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss; 6-0, 194

DOB and Hometown: 9/9/2000; Richmond, VA

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 47 games, eight interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble, four tackles for loss, includes one year at Ole Miss and two each at Liberty and Shepherd.

Bengals Reaction: "He's earned it," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "You go through how he ended up at Shepherd. You go through how he ended up at Liberty. You go through how he ended up at Ole Miss. I appreciate his story and why he did all the things that he did to get to where he's at today. And to have his named called on draft night I think is special to him."

Draftnick Takes: "An amped-up competitor, Anthony plays with an edge on every snap and delivers knockout blows as a tackler, although he needs to balance his aggressive nature with more sound finishing execution. In coverage, he is at his best keeping things in front of him to limit wasted movements, but his cornerback background serves him well." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

How Does He Fit?: Adds depth to the secondary. Like most late-round draft picks, his path to the roster and/or practice squad will depend on his ability to contribute on special teams.