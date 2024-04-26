Another Big First Impression For Bengals First-Rounder Amarius Mims

Amarius Mims, the Bengals' new super-sized right tackle, has spent most of his 21 years leaving big first impressions and Friday was no different when their first-round draft pick arrived for the first time at Paycor Stadium as a new territory of Who-Dey nation.

The 6-8, 340-pound Mims surfaced as fresh and vibrant as his crisp polo shirt and slacks.

"He's always got to be tucked in and that top button always has to be buttoned," said Nikkii Mims, his mother who wondered what might have been.

"He never gets mad. But we saw him mad today. He was wearing a gray suit, and it was going to be nice. But just before we got on the plane, his knee touched the tire of the car, and he wasn't going to wear it."

It turns out the Bengals may not have only drafted a future bookend, but they seemed to have added a perfectionist to the shelf.

"When it comes to his football, he is," said Prentice Purnell, his father.

The Bengals had the right wardrobe. They gave him No. 71 with "Mims," stitched across the back and he knew that it was once worn by Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson.

"I know Willie. One of my friends (Georgia teammate), Warren McClendon worked with him," said Mims, just before he and head coach Zac Taylor unfurled the jersey for the cameras.

An old-school number for a 21-year-old guy his dad says, "has some throwback in him." He certainly won't handle it with kid gloves. In fact, he won't be wearing any gloves at all.

"It's a statement to me," Mims said. "About planning to be physical. It's like I was telling (offensive line coach) Frank (Pollack). If I see the defensive end out there with no gloves, just finger tape, I know what kind of game it's going to be. It's going to be a rough game. I'm not going to put on gloves unless it's 10 degrees outside."