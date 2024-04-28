Everything Tanner McLachlan Had To Say After Getting Drafted To The Cincinnati Bengals

TANNER McLACHLAN

Tight end; Arizona

Congratulations on being drafted by an NFL team. What was your reaction?

"Just pure joy. I'm excited to be come be part of that organization and I'm going to give everything I've got to not only Cincinnati, but that Bengals' organization."

How much did your athleticism give you an advantage in your college career?

"I think when you watch my film, a lot of scouts, GM's, whatever and coaches, you see that jump out. Hopefully it crosses over to the NFL and continues to develop as I go, and everything will continue to develop. I'm looking forward to it all."

What has today been like for you? Did you think you might go earlier or is it a relief?

"You know what, God's got a plan for all of us and I'm right where I need to be at. I cannot wait to get there."

What were the conversations like with the Bengals before the draft?

"Just routine conversations. Like I said, I'm overjoyed right now, so I'm at a loss for words and just excited to get going."

How impressed were you with Bengals tight end coach James Casey?

"I really liked Coach Casey. We had some good conversations and he liked my game. I'm glad he liked it enough to believe in me, as well as the rest of the staff. Once again, just overwhelmed and super excited to get out there."

You grew up in Canada. What was your background with football?

"It was Canadian football through high school and then I did I did one year of American football in Arizona."

In college what was the balance of where they lined you up — in-line, slot, that kind of stuff?

"They really did everything, and that was the beauty of playing at Arizona. I played in a pro-style offense, so I was able to line up on the outside, line up in the slot, line up in-line, so whatever they asked me I felt like I could go out and execute. I'm hoping Cincinnati feels the same way this upcoming year."

Chase Brown, one of the Bengals running backs, is Canadian. Do you know about Chase, and any chance your paths have crossed before?

"I did not know about Chase, and I'm going to have to reach out to him, because there's not many of us down there, so that's really good to hear."

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, obviously a lot of well-known star skill position players on this Bengals roster. How do you feel about joining that group?

"I can't wait. I can't wait to be around guys like that. Whatever is asked of me, I'm excited to go do it, and do it to the best of my abilities. Overwhelmed again, and I'm so excited to go play with those guys, and I'm just looking forward to it all."

Do you feel like your age is a benefit to you?

"Yeah, and through the process some said it was a benefit, some said it was a negative. I believe it to be a benefit. I've always been kind of a late bloomer, and I'm going to ride with it. My age is what it is, and I'm excited to go out there and continue to develop. I think my best ball is ahead of me."

Did you know that Joe Burrow's dad played in the CFL?

"I did not know that."

A little icebreaker for you when you meet him ...

"Yeah, for real."

Have you paid attention to the draft closely the last couple of days? Do you know you are already the second tight end selected by the Bengals?

"Yeah, 100 percent. Erick (All) and I got to know each other at the Combine, so looking forward to getting to work with him, and the rest of the tight end room. It's just going to be development for both of us, so I'm looking forward to it all."

Do you model your game after any current NFL players?

"There's a few, but none in particular at the moment. I'm just excited to get going."

What about putting your hand in the dirt at the end of the line of scrimmage, blocking defensive ends, outside linebackers at the NFL level, is that something you look forward to as a competitor?

"One hundred percent. I kind of touched on it earlier, but any situation that they trust me to go in and execute, and I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. Again, I mentioned it before, I've got lots to develop, and lots of room to grow, and I'm just going to have that chip on my shoulder and continue to work through this year, and hopefully the next few years."