In The Fifth Round Bengals Get Kobe Competitor In TCU CB Josh Newton

Pick: (Round five, 149th overall)

Name: CB Josh Newton, TCU; 6-0, 190

DOB and Hometown: 9/4/2000; Monroe, LA

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 59 games, 105 tackles, eight TFLs, seven interceptions, 36 passes defended in three seasons at Louisiana-Monroe and two at TCU

Bengals Reaction: "He can really talk the game. Smart football guy. Good football awareness. That comes through when you talk to the guy. Overall, he's a good human being, which is always good to have," said defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. "In our division (tackling) is important. It is in every league, but specifically for us in the AFC North and what we have to deal with week in and week out. It's high on our list of things. We don't want any guys shying away from contact. He certainly doesn't."

Player Reaction: "I don't give a damn what I play in the league. I'll play anywhere. I like outside. The outside is money. If I had to pick, outside. That's the edge matchups and all that. whatever the coach needs. I'm trying to be a Swiss army knife. I'm not trying to be in one spot. I want to be used multiple ways."

Draftnick Takes: "Has played a whopping 4,000-plus snaps during his collegiate career. Understands how to press and is physical in the first five yards … A well-built cornerback with inside/outside versatility, He's competitive and physical at the catch point and is willing to do his part in run support. He has good football makeup". – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com