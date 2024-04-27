 Skip to main content
In The Fifth Round Bengals Get Kobe Competitor In TCU CB Josh Newton

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:57 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) makes a tackle on Texas running back CJ Baxter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) makes a tackle on Texas running back CJ Baxter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pick: (Round five, 149th overall)

Name: CB Josh Newton, TCU; 6-0, 190

DOB and Hometown: 9/4/2000; Monroe, LA

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 59 games, 105 tackles, eight TFLs, seven interceptions, 36 passes defended in three seasons at Louisiana-Monroe and two at TCU

Bengals Reaction: "He can really talk the game. Smart football guy. Good football awareness. That comes through when you talk to the guy. Overall, he's a good human being, which is always good to have," said defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. "In our division (tackling) is important. It is in every league, but specifically for us in the AFC North and what we have to deal with week in and week out. It's high on our list of things. We don't want any guys shying away from contact. He certainly doesn't."

Player Reaction: "I don't give a damn what I play in the league. I'll play anywhere. I like outside. The outside is money. If I had to pick, outside. That's the edge matchups and all that. whatever the coach needs. I'm trying to be a Swiss army knife. I'm not trying to be in one spot. I want to be used multiple ways."

Draftnick Takes: "Has played a whopping 4,000-plus snaps during his collegiate career. Understands how to press and is physical in the first five yards … A well-built cornerback with inside/outside versatility, He's competitive and physical at the catch point and is willing to do his part in run support. He has good football makeup". – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

QUOTE: Asked about what kind of competitor he is, Newton said, "Ultimate. Kobe Bryant."

How Does He Fit?: A versatile guy who played all over, he could do that here. After the selection, Anarumo said starting safety Dax Hill is going to be moved around during the offseason to see where he fits best. ("Finding his sea legs.") Newton is looking to bust in on special teams as well as back up all over the place. Possibly at safety, too, but it sounds like he'll start out at cornerback.

Did You Know?: Josh started all 12 games at boundary corner as a red-shirt freshman at Monroe after making the transition from wide receiver during spring practice: "I feel like having a receiver background (helps) not panicking when the ball is in the air. Just have the same receiver mindset, when the ball is in the air. It's mine."

