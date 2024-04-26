Inside The Pick: Bengals Have Georgia On Their Mind In First-Round Selection Of RT Amarius Mims

In the last two drafts before this one, Georgia produced five defensive linemen who went in the first round. Three of them play on the edge, giving Mims exposure to NFL talent long before he broke into the lineup. One of them, Travon Walker, was the draft's overall No. 1 pick.

"You can look at it as a negative," said Potts of Mims' mere eight college starts. "But you can also look at it that the games he did play were quality tape. He's really gifted. He's got every physical attribute you could want and he's a good person."

Which is why it sounds like the Bengals stayed true to their grades even with 14 straight offensive players flying of the board to start the draft, leaving more blue-chip defensive players staring at them than they expected.

Still, by the time No. 18 rolled around, the best defensive tackle, Byron Murphy II of Texas, and the top two edgers, Laiatu Latu of UCLA and Dallas Turner of Alabama, were gone. But the long line of elite tackles they expected to survive was still there. No thanks to new Titans head coach and old Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who at No. 7 did what Zac Taylor did and made an Alabama tackle his first pick. It seemed like Pollack could have winced when J.C. Latham was gone.

"The thing is just not obviously size, length, measurables. The guy (Mims) is a hell of an athlete," Brown said. "He's got a great ability to mirror and slide. When you look at tackles transitioning to this level, those qualities fit really well what we do."

Mims' upside with his size and movement appeared to slightly trump Washington's Troy Fautanu, a brilliant prospect with slightly more intangibles than measurables that went to the Steelers two picks after Mims.

The Bengals think Mims has plenty of both. They interviewed him enough. They snagged him for one of the formal 18-minute interviews at the NFL scouting combine and they brought him in for a visit to Paycor Stadium a few weeks ago. Pollack took him and another tackle prospect out to lunch across the street.