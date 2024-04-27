Bengals Defense Beefs Up Middle With Second-Round Selection Of Kris Jenkins

Pick: (Round Two, 49th Overall)

Name: DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan, 6-3, 299

DOB and Hometown: 10/10/2001, Olney, MD

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 44 games, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception.

Bengals Reaction: "It was a priority position but we weren't just going to take anybody," said head coach Zac Taylor. "We were very fortunate the way it fell. We had high marks on Kris so thank goodness he was there. He was one that we had specifically targeted so we were happy that he was there."

Player Reaction: "We talked about ball and we talked about winning," said Jenkins about his pre-draft visit. "The Bengals have a winning culture and they're all about winning – nothing but winning. That's what I look forward to contributing to the team. I'm excited."

Draftnick Takes: "He is light on his feet and heavy with his hands with the 'do my job' mentality that NFL defensive coordinators appreciate. He projects as an NFL starter as a one-gapping tackle on the interior or two-gapping strongside defensive end." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

How Does He Fit?: Jenkins adds needed depth at defensive tackle following the free agent departure of DJ Reader and should see significant snaps as a rookie in a rotation with Sheldon Rankins, B.J. Hill and Zach Carter.

Did You Know?: Jenkins was a captain on Michigan's National Championship team last year and was nicknamed "The Mutant" by former Wolverines' strength coach Ben Herbert.