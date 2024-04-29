NFL Draft Quick Hits: Bengals Rookie DTs Looking To Make Fast Impact On And Off Field; Jermaine Burton Catches Text From Joey B  

It turned out to be an NFL Draft the Bengals used to KISS the AFC North with beefy and salty defensive linemen Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson.

As in, Keep It Simply Stupid.

The Bengals didn't have to trade up in the second round with a 40-inch vertical to get one of the best defensive tackles in the draft in Michigan's Jenkins and lose a valuable pick in the process.

They didn't have to be gymnasts in the third round and backflip with a trade-down so they could make sure they got three instead of two potential starters in the first 120 picks, such as Texas A&M's Jackson.

And they didn't have to trade up in the fifth round to get a quality cornerback, which meant they had that 10th and last pick at No. 237 in the seventh round to make one of their best value selections of the day.

"They weren't guys that we felt like we reached on," said Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic. "We talked about the potential of (trading up in the second round), but it didn't work out in our favor. So we stayed put and ended up getting one of the guy we wanted."

That's how it appeared to go all day. It seemed to be the kind of rare, fortuitous draft where needs met grades for virtually all 10 picks. Each player they selected looked to be graded for that round or a round higher. So after 100 picks in the meat of the draft (Nos. 49-149), they walked out of it with five potential starters or regulars. Just pick the guy there that you had graded there or above.

Keep It Simply Stupid.

They didn't make a trade for the first time since 2020, but that didn't mean they didn't use their trade chart plenty while they fielded calls or put out feelers. But the computations just didn't spit out what was staring at them on the board.

So they stayed put and ended up with Jenkins at No. 49 and Jackson at No. 97, two known relentless run-stuffers who are officially joined at the hip for however long they're here. When they look back on this draft, it could very well be remembered as the McKinnley-Jenkins Act of 2024 because they bring as much attitude as aptitude to the middle of the defense.

It was a warning shot in a division the Bengals are trying to get back into the arms race. New Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith pounds the rock, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson runs it down your throat, and the Browns offensive line mashes all day.

With captain and nose tackle DJ Reader in Detroit, Jenkins and Jackson arrive looking to cultivate similar characteristics in a division they embrace. Of the ten guys, you have to figure those are the two that are going to get on the field soonest.