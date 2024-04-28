In A Value-Packed Draft, Bengals Court The Future And Pad The Present

The Bengals had a contender's calm-cool-collected NFL Draft. They were content to put their chip down on upside and on-the-come talent rather than instant gratification for their established roster during their value-pack weekend.

Which made for the biggest news coming after it was over Saturday and concerned two veterans.

Yes, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed starting safety Dax Hill is now in the mix for a starting cornerback job. No, Pro Bowl sack ace Trey Hendrickson is going nowhere after he requested a trade as he seeks a new contract.

But then, you knew that because the only cornerback they drafted didn't come until the fifth round and they didn't get an edge until the sixth.

While the Bengals had a higher grade than the fifth on TCU cornerback Josh Newton and have visions of him staking his claim as possibly the fourth cornerback, that gives Hill room to mix it up with Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner on the outside and Mike Hilton in the slot while Ravens free agent Geno Stone and his AFC-leading seven picks take over free safety.

"(Hill) is going to have a chance to go out there and compete in the corner room," Taylor said. "One of the reasons you took him was because of all the various things you'd seen on tape from him. He's a superb athlete, he's got great size, and he did a good amount of coverage at Michigan, playing inside covering slots, played some outside. We've seen it from him, and we think it's the best opportunity right now to help our team.

"He's got flexibility to do it all. We've taken a lot of guys that have a lot of flexibility. Those guys really all start outside, and then we shake it all out and they play inside. Just the way it all shakes out, they get opportunities to do both. There's a lot of flexibility there."

They're saying the same type of thing about Newton, who got his hands on 20 balls the past two seasons and sees himself as "a Swiss army knife." But like most of the Bengals' 10 rookies, he's got time to get acclimated in his role as he sits behind the veterans.