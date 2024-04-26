Bengals 2024 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick 

The 2024 NFL Draft is in full swing, with the Cincinnati Bengals actively making their selections. As they dedicate themselves to crafting a championship-caliber team in this draft, media outlets nationwide are offering their expert evaluations and ratings of the Bengals' picks. Let's explore how the analysts are assessing the Bengals.
"LOVE this pick for Cincinnati. If Mims is healthy, he's got the athletic profile and tools to be one of the best right tackles in the entire league ... Incredibly shrewd move by the Bengals, taking a high upside tackle who can be dominant when healthy."
"The Bengals continue to fortify the unit in front of quarterback Joe Burrow by selecting the imposing offensive tackle prospect Amarius Mims out of Georgia. Mims' size (6'7'' 340 lbs) and length both fall in elite territory, which gives him an immensely high ceiling entering the NFL."
"Love this pick...He has the size at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds with the technique of the purest pass protectors in the NFL. If he can stay healthy, he'll have no problem assimilating to the NFL."