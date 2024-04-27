 Skip to main content
Everything Josh Newton Had To Say After Getting Drafted By Cincinnati

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:56 PM
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) reacts after a stop aginst Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) reacts after a stop aginst Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

JOSH NEWTON

Cornerback; Texas Christian

What was it like to get the call from the Bengals?

"Really, it was relief. Being in the draft, you can't get caught up in certain things. You've got to be patient and wait my turn, and I got the call."

Where did your game improve the most after going to TCU?

"In all aspects. I got better as a player, as a thinker, as a leader, as a cornerback, as a defensive back. I just got better in all areas of my game, really."

Lou Anarumo said he likes that you can play inside or outside at cornerback. Are you comfortable at both?

"I don't give a damn what I play in the league."

You'll play anywhere?

"I'll play anywhere."

What do you think you do best?

"Honestly, I like outside — the outside money. If I had to pick, outside. I'm trying to be a Swiss Army knife. I'm not trying to be in one spot. I want to be used in multiple ways."

How do you make so many plays on the ball with a lot of pass breakups and interceptions?

"I feel like having a receiver background, just not panicking when the ball is in the air. Just having a receiver mindset and when the ball goes in the air, it's mine. That's really it."

Bengals Fifth-Round Pick Josh Newton | Photos

Best photos of CB Josh Newton, the Bengals fifth-round pick, during his time at TCU and Louisiana-Monroe.

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) makes an expression before putting on his helmet at the start of the game against SMU during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
1 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) makes an expression before putting on his helmet at the start of the game against SMU during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Richard W. Rodriguez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) compete for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
2 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) compete for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) lines up against Michigan during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) lines up against Michigan during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
4 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) is upended by TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) after the catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
5 / 13

BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) is upended by TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) after the catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16) runs a route against Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Josh Newton (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
6 / 13

LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16) runs a route against Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Josh Newton (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) runs the ball after an interception against SMU during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
7 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) runs the ball after an interception against SMU during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Richard W. Rodriguez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) reacts after a stop aginst Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
8 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) reacts after a stop aginst Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) lines up against Michigan during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
9 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) lines up against Michigan during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) makes a tackle on Texas running back CJ Baxter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (2) makes a tackle on Texas running back CJ Baxter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton lines up on defense during the first half an NCAA college football game against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
11 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton lines up on defense during the first half an NCAA college football game against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) deflects a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
12 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) deflects a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) is seen during an NCAA football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
13 / 13

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) is seen during an NCAA football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
What kind of competitor are you in the secondary?

"Ultimate."

How would you characterize that?

"Kobe Bryant."

As in the Mamba?

"Yeah, that's the only Kobe Bryant."

What was the most unique aspect of the defensive scheme at TCU?

"It was really corner and secondary friendly. Our rules and stuff were simple. Man is man and zone is zone. It was really simple."

Did you meet with the Bengals?

"Yeah, I did."

What stood out from your time with the Bengals?

"First of all, they reached out. I'm just a big, humble guy, man. My story, I'm just very appreciative. My meeting with them, it was great. It had to be great enough for you all to pick me."

What do you know about the Bengals defense and the players here?

"I know Mike Hilton, I know D.J. Turner and (number) 91 (Trey Hendrickson), the big D-line that you all have. I know you all have (Cam) Taylor-Britt, (number) 29. I know a couple guys in that secondary."

What do you think about the defense?

"I think it's on its way to being one of the top defenses in the league this year."

Josh, how do you think playing in big games has helped you?

"That's the only way you're going to play in the big league. It helps a lot. It helps you thrive. It helped me thrive in the bigger moments."

