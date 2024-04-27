Everything Josh Newton Had To Say After Getting Drafted By Cincinnati

JOSH NEWTON

Cornerback; Texas Christian

What was it like to get the call from the Bengals?

"Really, it was relief. Being in the draft, you can't get caught up in certain things. You've got to be patient and wait my turn, and I got the call."

Where did your game improve the most after going to TCU?

"In all aspects. I got better as a player, as a thinker, as a leader, as a cornerback, as a defensive back. I just got better in all areas of my game, really."

Lou Anarumo said he likes that you can play inside or outside at cornerback. Are you comfortable at both?

"I don't give a damn what I play in the league."

You'll play anywhere?

"I'll play anywhere."

What do you think you do best?

"Honestly, I like outside — the outside money. If I had to pick, outside. I'm trying to be a Swiss Army knife. I'm not trying to be in one spot. I want to be used in multiple ways."

How do you make so many plays on the ball with a lot of pass breakups and interceptions?