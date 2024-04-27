Everything Josh Newton Had To Say After Getting Drafted By Cincinnati

JOSH NEWTON
Cornerback; Texas Christian
What was it like to get the call from the Bengals?
"Really, it was relief. Being in the draft, you can't get caught up in certain things. You've got to be patient and wait my turn, and I got the call."
Where did your game improve the most after going to TCU?
"In all aspects. I got better as a player, as a thinker, as a leader, as a cornerback, as a defensive back. I just got better in all areas of my game, really."
Lou Anarumo said he likes that you can play inside or outside at cornerback. Are you comfortable at both?
"I don't give a damn what I play in the league."
You'll play anywhere?
"I'll play anywhere."
What do you think you do best?
"Honestly, I like outside — the outside money. If I had to pick, outside. I'm trying to be a Swiss Army knife. I'm not trying to be in one spot. I want to be used in multiple ways."
How do you make so many plays on the ball with a lot of pass breakups and interceptions?
"I feel like having a receiver background, just not panicking when the ball is in the air. Just having a receiver mindset and when the ball goes in the air, it's mine. That's really it."
What kind of competitor are you in the secondary?
"Ultimate."
How would you characterize that?
"Kobe Bryant."
As in the Mamba?
"Yeah, that's the only Kobe Bryant."
What was the most unique aspect of the defensive scheme at TCU?
"It was really corner and secondary friendly. Our rules and stuff were simple. Man is man and zone is zone. It was really simple."
Did you meet with the Bengals?
"Yeah, I did."
What stood out from your time with the Bengals?
"First of all, they reached out. I'm just a big, humble guy, man. My story, I'm just very appreciative. My meeting with them, it was great. It had to be great enough for you all to pick me."
What do you know about the Bengals defense and the players here?
"I know Mike Hilton, I know D.J. Turner and (number) 91 (Trey Hendrickson), the big D-line that you all have. I know you all have (Cam) Taylor-Britt, (number) 29. I know a couple guys in that secondary."
What do you think about the defense?
"I think it's on its way to being one of the top defenses in the league this year."
Josh, how do you think playing in big games has helped you?
"That's the only way you're going to play in the big league. It helps a lot. It helps you thrive. It helped me thrive in the bigger moments."