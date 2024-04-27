 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Select Iowa TE and Local Product Erick All In Fourth Round Of NFL Draft; TCU Josh Newton Drafted In Fifth Round

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:49 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Iowa tight end Erick All (83) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Erick All (83) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Bengals went local in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday when they took Iowa tight end Erick All with the 115th pick.

A product of Fairfield High School in the Cincinnati suburbs, All, 23, was a two-time first-team All-Greater Miami Conference selection.

They went back to defense in the fifth round and grabbed TCU cornerback Josh Newton with the 149th pick. The 5-11, 190-pound Newton played 61 games during three seasons at Lousiana-Monroe and two at TCU, where he had a total of 20 pass breakups.

He suffered an ACL tear this past October and had a season-ending back injury in 2022 three games into the season. When healthy, the draftnicks say All has solid speed down the field and is projected as a second or third tight end. And on Saturday, he confirmed he'd be ready for training camp. In fact, he had just completed a workout at his high school stadium when he got the call from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

The 6-5, 260-pound All was clearly thrilled with the idea of playing with Pro Bowl players at quarterback in Joe Burrow and Mike Gesicki at tight end.

"It's crazy. I remember watching the man at LSU just doing his thing. He sets the standard for the quarterbacks in the league," All said. "He's just a dog. It's going to be crazy catching the ball from him. And being in the room with Gesicki is another thing that's insane too."

Fourth-Round Selection Erick All | Photos

Best college photos of the Bengals fourth-round pick Erick All, TE from Iowa.

Iowa tight end Erick All warms up before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 10

Iowa tight end Erick All warms up before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Erick All gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 41-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 / 10

Iowa tight end Erick All gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 41-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. College teams haven't quite unlocked the full potential of the tight end position as effectively as the pros, but Friday, Dec. 31, College Football Playoff with No. 2 Michigan playing No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl will put players with potential to be part of the next wave of dominate tight ends on display.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 10

Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. College teams haven't quite unlocked the full potential of the tight end position as effectively as the pros, but Friday, Dec. 31, College Football Playoff with No. 2 Michigan playing No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl will put players with potential to be part of the next wave of dominate tight ends on display.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end Erick All (83) celebrates with teammate Steven Stilianos after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 10

Iowa tight end Erick All (83) celebrates with teammate Steven Stilianos after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan tight end Erick All runs after a catch against Minnesota in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. Michigan won 49-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
5 / 10

Michigan tight end Erick All runs after a catch against Minnesota in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. Michigan won 49-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Erick All stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 10

Iowa tight end Erick All stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Erick All (83) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 10

Iowa tight end Erick All (83) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Erick All (83) breaks a tackle by Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. (8) during a 13-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 10

Iowa tight end Erick All (83) breaks a tackle by Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. (8) during a 13-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan tight end Erick All (83) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 10

Michigan tight end Erick All (83) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end Erick All (83) pulls in a pass for a touchdown under pressure from Purdue defensive back Markevious Brown (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)
10 / 10

Iowa tight end Erick All (83) pulls in a pass for a touchdown under pressure from Purdue defensive back Markevious Brown (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Cliff Jette/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

After that 2022 season, where he was a captain at Michigan while earning a general studies degree, he transferred to Iowa and led the team in receiving yards with 299 despite missing the last seven games with the knee injury. Showing that speed, he averaged 14.2 yards per catch and had three touchdowns.

The Bengals believe they could have grabbed this guy even earlier and love his versatility and experience in two programs that produce so many NFL players. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher envisions lining him up in double tight end sets as well by himself.

"He can be the (slot in) 12, he can be the single tight end on the field in 11. He's got experience in wing sets, in multiple tight end sets," Pitcher said. "He's a guy that can play on the move, a guy that can play at the point of attack. He truly is versatile."

In the last 18 hours, the Bengals drafted a Michigan offensive captain in All and a Michigan defensive captain in tackle Kris Jenkins.

"It's a big deal. That means something," Pitcher said. "Coming from a storied program like that to be given that honor from the people there. His teammates and his peers. We're always looking to add guys with football character and he fits.

All joins a tight ends room with Gesicki and two other incumbents, Drew Sample, who just signed a three-year extension, and Tanner Hudson.

022724-Draft-Promo

2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals source of news, interviews, photos and more at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Everything Dan Pitcher Said After Drafting Erick All

news

Everything Erick All Said After Being Drafted by the Bengals

news

Bengals 2024 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick 

The 2024 NFL Draft is in full swing, with the Cincinnati Bengals actively making their selections. Let's explore how the analysts are assessing the Bengals.
news

Bengals Get Man In The Middle With McKinnley Jackson In Third Round Of NFL Draft

Reaction to the drafting of Texas A&M nose tackle McKinnley Jackson in the third round.
news

Everything McKinnley Jackson Had To Say After Getting Drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Everything Jermaine Burton Had To Say After Getting Drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Everything Zac Taylor, Lou Anarumo and Dan Pitcher Had To Say After Draft Night 2

news

Bengals Select Texas A&M NT McKinnley Jackson In Third Round Of 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals doubled down at defensive tackle Friday night in the NFL Draft when they selected Texas A&M nose man McKinnley Jackson in the third round just a few hours after they took Michigan's Kris Jenkins in the second.
news

Bengals Select Alabama WR Jermaine Burton In Third Round Of 2024 NFL Draft

Looking to give quarterback Joe Burrow's passing game some more downfield juice, the Bengals on Friday night selected Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round with the 80th pick.
news

Bengals select Michigan DT Kris Jenkins In Second Round Of NFL Draft

The Bengals stayed in the trenches Friday night during the second round to draft Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the 49th pick in the NFL Draft. 
news

Everything Kris Jenkins Said After Getting Drafted By The Bengals

Advertising