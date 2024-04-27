Bengals Select Iowa TE and Local Product Erick All In Fourth Round Of NFL Draft; TCU Josh Newton Drafted In Fifth Round

The Bengals went local in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday when they took Iowa tight end Erick All with the 115th pick.

A product of Fairfield High School in the Cincinnati suburbs, All, 23, was a two-time first-team All-Greater Miami Conference selection.

They went back to defense in the fifth round and grabbed TCU cornerback Josh Newton with the 149th pick. The 5-11, 190-pound Newton played 61 games during three seasons at Lousiana-Monroe and two at TCU, where he had a total of 20 pass breakups.

He suffered an ACL tear this past October and had a season-ending back injury in 2022 three games into the season. When healthy, the draftnicks say All has solid speed down the field and is projected as a second or third tight end. And on Saturday, he confirmed he'd be ready for training camp. In fact, he had just completed a workout at his high school stadium when he got the call from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

The 6-5, 260-pound All was clearly thrilled with the idea of playing with Pro Bowl players at quarterback in Joe Burrow and Mike Gesicki at tight end.