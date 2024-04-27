Bengals Select Iowa TE and Local Product Erick All In Fourth Round Of NFL Draft; TCU Josh Newton Drafted In Fifth Round

The Bengals went local in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday when they took Iowa tight end Erick All with the 115th pick.
A product of Fairfield High School in the Cincinnati suburbs, All, 23, was a two-time first-team All-Greater Miami Conference selection.
They went back to defense in the fifth round and grabbed TCU cornerback Josh Newton with the 149th pick. The 5-11, 190-pound Newton played 61 games during three seasons at Lousiana-Monroe and two at TCU, where he had a total of 20 pass breakups.
He suffered an ACL tear this past October and had a season-ending back injury in 2022 three games into the season. When healthy, the draftnicks say All has solid speed down the field and is projected as a second or third tight end. And on Saturday, he confirmed he'd be ready for training camp. In fact, he had just completed a workout at his high school stadium when he got the call from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.
The 6-5, 260-pound All was clearly thrilled with the idea of playing with Pro Bowl players at quarterback in Joe Burrow and Mike Gesicki at tight end.
"It's crazy. I remember watching the man at LSU just doing his thing. He sets the standard for the quarterbacks in the league," All said. "He's just a dog. It's going to be crazy catching the ball from him. And being in the room with Gesicki is another thing that's insane too."
Best college photos of the Bengals fourth-round pick Erick All, TE from Iowa.
After that 2022 season, where he was a captain at Michigan while earning a general studies degree, he transferred to Iowa and led the team in receiving yards with 299 despite missing the last seven games with the knee injury. Showing that speed, he averaged 14.2 yards per catch and had three touchdowns.
The Bengals believe they could have grabbed this guy even earlier and love his versatility and experience in two programs that produce so many NFL players. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher envisions lining him up in double tight end sets as well by himself.
"He can be the (slot in) 12, he can be the single tight end on the field in 11. He's got experience in wing sets, in multiple tight end sets," Pitcher said. "He's a guy that can play on the move, a guy that can play at the point of attack. He truly is versatile."
In the last 18 hours, the Bengals drafted a Michigan offensive captain in All and a Michigan defensive captain in tackle Kris Jenkins.
"It's a big deal. That means something," Pitcher said. "Coming from a storied program like that to be given that honor from the people there. His teammates and his peers. We're always looking to add guys with football character and he fits.
All joins a tight ends room with Gesicki and two other incumbents, Drew Sample, who just signed a three-year extension, and Tanner Hudson.
