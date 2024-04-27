 Skip to main content
Bengals Get Man In The Middle With McKinnley Jackson In Third Round Of NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:50 AM
Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) tackles Abilene Christian running back Jordon Vaughn (26) for no gain during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) tackles Abilene Christian running back Jordon Vaughn (26) for no gain during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Pick: (Round three, 97th overall)

Name: DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A & M, 6-2, 325

DOB and Hometown: 12/26/01; Lucedale, MS.

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 40 games, 7.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble.

Bengals Reaction: "He's a guy we've talked a lot about," said head coach Zac Taylor. "He fits in a good spot for us. A 330-pound nose guard. There aren't a lot of those in the draft. He's a guy we had rated highly, and he was sitting right there for us in the third round so it was the right spot to take him."

Player Reaction: "I didn't know when I was going to get drafted; I just knew I was going to get drafted," said Jackson. "I thought I put the work in, I did everything under my power, and I excelled at it. What I got right now is what I earned."

Draftnick Takes: "Jackson has the long arms and initial burst to rudely slam his hands into blocks, displaying contact balance and natural strength to hold the point." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

How Does He Fit?: Jackson addresses the Bengals need at nose tackle as a run-stopper on first and second down.

Did You Know?: Jackson was a two-time captain at Texas A & M.

"Being accountable and being a leader on and off the field," said Jackson. "I did everything I could to try to do things right and try to help everybody at the same time."

