Bengals Get Man In The Middle With McKinnley Jackson In Third Round Of NFL Draft

Pick: (Round three, 97th overall)

Name: DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A & M, 6-2, 325

DOB and Hometown: 12/26/01; Lucedale, MS.

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 40 games, 7.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble.

Bengals Reaction: "He's a guy we've talked a lot about," said head coach Zac Taylor. "He fits in a good spot for us. A 330-pound nose guard. There aren't a lot of those in the draft. He's a guy we had rated highly, and he was sitting right there for us in the third round so it was the right spot to take him."

Player Reaction: "I didn't know when I was going to get drafted; I just knew I was going to get drafted," said Jackson. "I thought I put the work in, I did everything under my power, and I excelled at it. What I got right now is what I earned."

Draftnick Takes: "Jackson has the long arms and initial burst to rudely slam his hands into blocks, displaying contact balance and natural strength to hold the point." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

How Does He Fit?: Jackson addresses the Bengals need at nose tackle as a run-stopper on first and second down.

Did You Know?: Jackson was a two-time captain at Texas A & M.