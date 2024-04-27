 Skip to main content
Bengals Select Texas A&M NT McKinnley Jackson In Third Round Of 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 11:13 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) reacts after tackling Mississippi State quarterback Chris Parson during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) reacts after tackling Mississippi State quarterback Chris Parson during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

The Bengals doubled down at defensive tackle Friday night in the NFL Draft when they selected Texas A&M nose man McKinnley Jackson in the third round just a few hours after they took Michigan's Kris Jenkins in the second.

The 6-2, 326-pound Jackson is a two-time captain and four-year starter who played up and down the line in 40 games. He aligned as the nose tackle in odd fronts and has lined up at multiple positions in even fronts while logging 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his career.

"You add a big nose that we needed. You add the athletic guy in Jenkins earlier. You just added depth to that room that we needed. They both have different skill sets, but they fit us very well," said defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. "(Jackson) has played a little bit of everything, but he's really a two-down nose. His home is closer to the ball."

Jackson, 22, hails from, Lucedale, Miss., and came out as the No. 1 player in Mississippi. He'll bring some spice to a defensive line room suddenly stocked with roster battles in the interior. He was asked how aggressive he plays shortly after he was drafted.

"Too damn aggressive. Some people say I do too much and they tell me that I have to chill out. But I'd rather do too much than too little," Jackson said. "I play football. It doesn't matter what it is or what system it is. I'm going to get to work, get into the playbook, and bring us a championship."

In the last month the Bengals have responded to the departure of nose tackle DJ Reader with the signing of veteran three-technique Sheldon Rankins and the drafting of Jenkins and Jackson. Jenkins joins Rankins and B.J. Hill in the three-technique rotation with Zach Carter and Jay Tufele while Jackson is the only true nose.

