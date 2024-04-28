Seventh-Round Selection of Miami C Matt Lee Brings Praise For Bengals

Pick: (Round seven, 237th overall)

Name: C Matt Lee, Miami; 6-4, 295

DOB and Hometown: 6/6/2001; Oviedo, Fla.

College career stats (from University of Miami media guide:) Spent first four seasons of career at Central Florida. Rated as third-highest center nationally by Pro Football Focus in 2022. Earned 90.6 pass-blocking grade and 80.6 run-blocking grade before going to Miami last season, where he started all 12 games and ended up playing 51 college games.

Bengals Reaction: "We're just looking at adding a depth piece. We liked our meetings with him," said Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. "He's an experienced guy. He's got a lot of football under his belt. Smart guy. We think he'll be able to come in and compete. That's all we're looking really to do is add quality people and competitors."

Draftnick Takes: "Pass protection technique and success rate are above average … The tape doesn't lie when it comes to his talent in pass protection. Lee is a technician with good play strength whose anchor supersedes the number on the scale. He keeps his head on a swivel and was rarely beaten in 2023. _ Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

More Love: "Miami C Matt Lee had a 2nd round grade on our board and was one of the best iOL in the class. This is the best iOL pick they've made in years. He's ready to come in and compete right away." Gridiron Grading.

More PFF: Since 2022, Lee has allowed no sacks in 923 pass blocks, and just eight pressures.

How Does He Fit?: There's a roster opening. Last year's backup center Max Scharping is a free agent and Trey Hill is looking to make a move in his fourth season. Starter Ted Karras is in the last year of his deal.