Bengals Covet Versatility Of Fourth-Round TE Erick All

Draftnick Takes: "Clearing the medical evaluations will be the first (and most important) hurdle for All on his way to the pros. He suffered an ACL tear in October and had a season-ended back injury in 2022 after just three games. When healthy, he has solid speed to run field-stretching routes, and he has the foot agility to snap off short-area routes with adequate quickness." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

How Does He Fit?: All becomes the fourth tight end on the Bengals roster. He likely won't be expected to play a big role as a rookie, but he gives the team a talented developmental prospect behind Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample.

Did You Know?: Erick played high school football at nearby Fairfield High School and sounded thrilled by the prospect of being one of Joe Burrow's receiving targets.