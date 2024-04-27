Bengals Covet Versatility Of Fourth-Round TE Erick All

Pick: (Round four, 115th overall)
Name: TE Erick All, Iowa, 6-4, 252
DOB and Hometown: 9/13/2000; Fairfield, OH
College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 40 games, 75 catches, 864 yards (11.5), 5 touchdowns includes four seasons at Michigan.
Bengals Reaction: "For a big guy – he's 6'4 and change and 250 pounds – he can move, separate, and change directions," said offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. "He's got a big catch radius and attacks the ball aggressively. He's tough to tackle. You throw on his target tape from this year and there's a lot to get excited about."
Player Reaction: "Being able to do everything and be versatile is what I think is the strongest part of my game," said All. "Just being able to do whatever the coaches ask me to do and being coachable and doing it how they want it to be done."
Draftnick Takes: "Clearing the medical evaluations will be the first (and most important) hurdle for All on his way to the pros. He suffered an ACL tear in October and had a season-ended back injury in 2022 after just three games. When healthy, he has solid speed to run field-stretching routes, and he has the foot agility to snap off short-area routes with adequate quickness." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
How Does He Fit?: All becomes the fourth tight end on the Bengals roster. He likely won't be expected to play a big role as a rookie, but he gives the team a talented developmental prospect behind Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample.
Did You Know?: Erick played high school football at nearby Fairfield High School and sounded thrilled by the prospect of being one of Joe Burrow's receiving targets.
"It's crazy," said the former Michigan captain. "I remember watching the man at LSU do his thing. He sets the standard for the quarterbacks in the league and is just a dog, you know? It's going to be crazy catching the ball from him."