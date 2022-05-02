Bengals 2022 NFL Draft Picks

May 02, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Draft22(3)_ ClassList-2560x

Check out photos, news and videos of each Bengals draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Day 1

Round 1, Pick 31: DB Dax Hill, Michigan

Photo Gallery | 2022 NFL Draft: Safety Daxton Hill, University of Michigan

Check out the action from Cincinnati Bengals first round pick, safety Daxton Hill from the University of Michigan.

1 / 12

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) rushes for 25 yards after receiving a pass on a fourth down fake punt in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Michigan won 24-21 in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
2 / 12

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
3 / 12

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
4 / 12

Tony Ding/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) defends in coverage on defense during an NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won, 42-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
5 / 12

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill plays against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 12

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
7 / 12

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
8 / 12

Tony Ding/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill lines up against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
9 / 12

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
10 / 12

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, rear, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Hill was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 12

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
12 / 12

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
News:

Dax Hill Living Up To His Name As Bengals Welcome A Warrior On Defense

Newest Bengal Dax Hill Arrives Ready To Work At No Matter The Station 

Inside The Pick: Bengals Go BPA With Daxton Hill's Elite Versatility

Bengals Go With Speed in Michigan's Dax Hill At No. 31

Videos:

Dax Hill Press Conference | 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals select Daxton Hill with No. 31 pick in 2022 draft

Take a look inside Bengals' draft room 'NFL Draft Center'

Photos:

Photos | Inside Dax Hill's First Day at Paul Brown Stadium

Day 2

Round 2, Pick 60: DB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Photo Gallery | 2022 NFL Draft: DB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Check out the college action from Cincinnati Bengals second round pick, DB Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 11

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) celebrate a stop on fourth down against Purdue during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 11

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 11

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) celebrates during the remaining seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
4 / 11

Will Newton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, front, tackles Colorado tight end Brady Russell after he pulled in a pass for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 / 11

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Nebraska defeated Purdue 37-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 11

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) reaches for and nearly intercepts a pass intended for Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
7 / 11

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 11

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt is shown before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
9 / 11

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes between Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, left, and Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
10 / 11

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama (8) and American Team cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt of Nebraska (25) run through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 11

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
News:

Bengals Trade Up To Get CB Taylor-Britt In Second Round

Hard-Nosed Taylor-Britt Fits Bengals Culture

Videos:

Bengals select Cam Taylor-Britt with No. 60 pick in 2022 draft

Call to Cam Taylor-Britt | 2022 NFL Draft

Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo on Cam Taylor-Britt | 2022 NFL Draft

Round 3, Pick 95: DL Zach Carter, Florida

Photo Gallery | 2022 NFL Draft: DT Zach Carter, Florida

Check out the college action from Cincinnati Bengals third round pick, DT Zach Carter, Florida.

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 15

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 15

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
3 / 15

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive lineman Zach Carter of Florida (17) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 15

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Zach Carter of Florida (17) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 15

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Zach Carter during the Gators' game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White
6 / 15

Hannah White/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White
7 / 15

Hannah White/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
8 / 15

Tim Casey/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White
9 / 15

Hannah White/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
10 / 15

Tim Casey/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
11 / 15

Courtney Culbreath/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White
12 / 15

Hannah White/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. / UAA Communications photo by Isabella Marley
13 / 15

Isabella Marley/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. / UAA Communications photo by Isabella Marley
14 / 15

Isabella Marley/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Zachary Carter during the Gators' game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Jay Metz
15 / 15

Jay Metz/© 2021 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
News:

DE Carter's Moves Mirror Bengals Draft Defensive Blitz

Videos:

Bengals select Zachary Carter with No. 95 pick in 2022 draft

Call to Zachary Carter | 2022 NFL Draft

Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo on Zachary Carter | 2022 NFL Draft

Day 3:

Round 4, Pick 136: OL Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

Photo Gallery | 2022 NFL Draft: OL Cordell Volson, NDSU

Check out the college action from Cincinnati Bengals fourth round pick, OL Cordell Volson, NDSU

North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 8

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson (54) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 8

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
North Dakota State offensive tackle Cordell Volson (67) lines up against Montana State during the second half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Saturday Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
3 / 8

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson (54) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 8

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson (54) bench presses at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
5 / 8

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 8

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 8

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson during the bench press event at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
8 / 8

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
News:

Bengals go O-line in Fourth with Cordell Volson

Videos:

Bengals select Cordell Volson with No. 136 pick in 2022 draft

Brian Callahan and Frank Pollack on Cordell Volson | 2022 NFL Draft

Round 5, Pick 166: DB Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Photo Gallery | 2022 NFL Draft: DB Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Check out the college action from Cincinnati Bengals fifth round pick, DC Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson (1) tackles Brigham Young running back Emmanuel Esukpa (33) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
1 / 5

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson (1) in action against the Western Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
2 / 5

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team safety Tycen Anderson of Toledo (35) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 5

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson (1) in action against the Brigham Young during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
4 / 5

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson (1) in action against the Western Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
5 / 5

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
News:

Toledo Safety Anderson Blazes Another Speedy Trail For Bengals In Fifth Round

Video:

Bengals select Tycen Anderson with No. 166 pick in 2022 draft

Round 6, Pick 252: DL Jeff Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Photo Gallery | 2022 NFL Draft: DL Jeff Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Check out the college action from Cincinnati Bengals 7th round pick, DL Jeff Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (94) runs through a block by Buffalo offensive lineman Jack Klenk (79) while rushing Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease during the second half of a NCAA college football game in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
1 / 10

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter (30) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
2 / 10

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Coastal Carolina linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (94) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
3 / 10

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (94) hits Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) after a throw during the second half of a NCAA college football game in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
4 / 10

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Coastal Carolina linebacker Jeffrey Gunter, right, battles Kansas offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
5 / 10

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 10

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina linebacker Jeffrey Gunter in action against Kansas in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
7 / 10

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
8 / 10

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (94) clinches the win, forcing a fumble from Troy quarterback Jacob Free (12), which was recovered by Coastal Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 10

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2020, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
10 / 10

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
News:

Bengals Finish Off Defensive Draft With Coastal Carolina Edge Rusher

Videos:

Bengals select Jeff Gunter with No. 252 pick in 2022 draft

2022 NFL Draft Wrap Up

News:

Bengals Flex Muscles In Trend-Breaking Draft

After Grabbing AFC Title, Bengals Let Draft Board Come To Them Fast And Furious

Media Reactions to Bengals' Selections in the 2022 NFL Draft 

Videos:

Zac Taylor Wrap Up Press Conference

Podcasts:

Bengals Booth Podcast: I Love Everybody

Bengals Booth Podcast: How Do You Like It?

Bengals Booth Podcast: The Safety Dance

043022-Draft-Promo-Image

2022 NFL Draft Page

Everything you need to know about the Bengals Draft.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Bengals Flex Muscles In Trend-Breaking Draft

In last weekend's starry enterprise, the Bengals went where they've never gone before. Duke Tobin, the draft room captain, likes where they went.

news

Zac Taylor Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

news

After Grabbing AFC Title, Bengals Let Draft Board Come To Them Fast And Furious

If last year was the BMG (Big Man's Game) Draft, then what transpired this weekend at Paul Brown Stadium is the Fast and Furious Draft. As in speed and defense rules The Jungle. After grabbing the AFC title, the Bengals could let the draft board come to them.

news

Media Reactions to Bengals' Selections in the 2022 NFL Draft

Hill ranks high across pundits with his versatility and stats. Taylor-Britt is highlighted for Bengals-like qualities. Carter to bring high value. Volson praised for "glass eater" qualities. Check out some of the NFL Draft Grades here.

news

Bengals Finish Off Defensive Draft With Coastal Carolina Edge Rusher

The Bengals ended the NFL Draft in the seventh round Saturday taking another defensive player. Coastal Carolina edge rusher Jeffrey Gunter (12 starts, 41 tackles, 10 for loss with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) was the fifth defensive player they selected in six choices.

news

Bengals Get A "Train-Mover" In Volson As Offensive Line Gets On Track

Bengals position coach Frank Pollack's pursuit of "glass-eaters," became well known during last month's free agency when they signed three starters across the right side of his offensive line. On Saturday during the fourth round of the NFL Draft he added a "train-mover," to the mix when the Bengals took North Dakota State tackle Cordell Volson at No. 136 and promptly made him a guard.

news

Lou Anarumo on Tycen Anderson Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

news

Brian Callahan, Frank Pollack on Cordell Volson Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

news

Bengals go O-line in Fourth with Cordell Volson

After watching a raft of tight ends, some offensive linemen and even a punter and a kicker get selected before them in Saturday's fourth round, the Bengals went offense for the first time in the NFL Draft when they selected North Dakota State tackle Cordell Volson with the 136th pick and projected him to play guard.

news

DE Carter's Moves Mirror Bengals Draft Defensive Blitz

The Bengals went after defense in the first two days of the NFL Draft the way their third-round pick stalks quarterbacks. "I'm always hunting. I look at is as a lion just hunting for his prey," said Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter after the Bengals took him late Friday night with the 95th pick. "I've got to get to that quarterback. That's what changes games."

news

Hard-Nosed Taylor-Britt Fits Bengals Culture

After a pre-draft visit to Paul Brown Stadium to meet with Bengals coaches a few weeks ago, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt came away thinking that he might wind up in Cincinnati. "It's crazy because I did," he said as he laughed with reporters Friday night via conference call.

