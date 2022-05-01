Bengals Flex Muscles In Trend-Breaking Draft

What had happened as the Bengals watched from No. 63 was that four cornerbacks, six wide receivers and four defensive ends had gone in the second round. As the pickings grew slimmer, their grade on Taylor-Britt stuck out.

With the 49ers, at 61, looking for defense, and the Chiefs, at No. 62, still smarting from Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase even though they traded up to get a cornerback in the first round, the Bengals didn't want to chance it and sent their sixth-rounder to the Bills to get No. 60.

"It's somewhat the player, somewhat what is happening around you. And somewhat the analysis about what might happen before you pick," Tobin said. "There are a lot factors that go into that. When you trade up, you have a guy in mind."

And they absolutely love the guy they had in mind. Taylor-Britt seems to have come right out of one of head coach Zac Taylor's beloved old-school notebooks, right down to the Nebraska pedigree: Productive, physical, fast and, a favorite Taylor-Made Take, brings a lot of energy.

Then, as the fifth round rolled on, the tight ends and wide receivers kept going. Even two punters were gone. But with his 4.36-second speed in the 40-yard dash and crushing special teams tape, Anderson beckoned and they gave up the highest of their two seventh-rounders.

One of the benefits of being deep.

"That's a factor that goes into it," Tobin said. "The draft itself. What's on your team and what you need. And who you like and where you think their end point is in the draft. All that goes into that analysis and you have to go as fast as you can and see what options there are to move."

Some teams rolled out ways to get picks in the 2023 draft, thought to be stronger than this one. But the Bengals were looking for some more help now to get to back-to-back Super Bowls.