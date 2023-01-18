How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the Divisonal Playoff. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the Sunday game.
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.
CBS Broadcasters:
- Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz
- Analyst: Tony Romo
- Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
- Special Teams Reporter: Jay Feely
- Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore
Click here for more ways to watch.
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-BIlls Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio.
- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
- Analyst: Mike Mayock
- Sideline Reporter: Ross Tucker