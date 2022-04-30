Hard-Nosed Taylor-Britt Fits Bengals Culture

"We see him as an outside corner who can come in here and compete," said Taylor. "We had him in here a couple of weeks ago and love everything he's about. Love his energy, love his athleticism, his size, his speed. He's a really competitive guy. We got great feedback from talking to people about him, so we're really excited about getting Cam over here and getting back to work."

The Montgomery, Alabama native says his competitiveness goes beyond football.

"I just want to be first in everything that I do. I don't care if we're playing badminton, tennis, soccer, or any sport possible," said Taylor-Britt. "I always want to be first and I promise you that once I come in and get in that DB room, they'll feel my presence. If you say that I can't do something, I'll show you that I can. It's always been like that."

That includes trying to cover Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in future Cincinnati practices.

"That's the first thing that I thought about. I can't wait," he said. "Like Coach said, I bring the juice at practice and it's just like the game. Going against receivers like that will help my game so much to where guarding other receivers won't be as hard. I can't wait to get out to practice and actually practice one-on-one against those guys."

Nebraska coaches compare Taylor-Britt to another former Cornhusker, Bengals wide receiver and special teams ace Stanley Morgan.

"When Stanley walks on the field every day he's going to bring energy and competitiveness," Taylor said. "However many days he's been here, he's done those two things every single day. So when you hear that comparison that this is what he's going to be like at practice, that's a great thing. That's what we love. We love guys that bring energy because it's a long season and that's a hard thing to do. So the more guys that can bring that, the better the team becomes."

The Bengals return their top three cornerbacks in Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, and Eli Apple as well as starting safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell. But they didn't hesitate to use their top two draft picks to improve the secondary.