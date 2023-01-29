Five things to watch: Bengals at Chiefs

2. Building on run game momentum

The Bengals rushed for 152 yards against Kansas City in the Week 13 win, their second-highest total of the season despite being without Joe Mixon. Mixon is coming off a big performance of his own at Buffalo, where he churned out 105 yards on 20 carries (5.3 per), including four runs of 10 or more yards. Cincinnati as a team posted 172 rushing yards against a Bills defense that allowed just 104.6 per contest during the regular season (fifth in NFL). This week, the Bengals will try to replicate that success versus a Kansas City front that ranked eighth in run defense (107.2). Mixon, Samaje Perine and company establishing a consistent threat on the ground would make way for a balanced offensive approach in a hostile environment.

3. Battle of elite pass catchers

It's been well-established how large of a role Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce play in their respective offenses, but both players have found a way to raise their production when it matters most. In the Super Bowl era (1966-present), Kelce's 86.5 receiving yards per game rank as the fifth-most among all players who have appeared in at least six postseason games. Chase is sixth on that list with 85.5 yards per game.