How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Chiefs

Jan 24, 2023 at 03:56 PM
AP23022734790518
Seth Wenig/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs in a touchdown after catching a pass against Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the Sunday game.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

CBS Broadcasters:

  • Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz
  • Analyst: Tony Romo
  • Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
  • Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
  • Special Teams Reporter: Jay Feely
  • Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore

Click here for more ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Chiefs Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio.

  • Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
  • Analyst: Tony Boselli
  • Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

