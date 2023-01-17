It's Back: Zac Taylor's Playoff Game Ball Delivery to Bengals Bars

The Tradition
Head Coach Zac Taylor's night was just getting started after the Bengals won 24-17 over the Ravens during the Wild Card Round of the 2022 Playoffs. Honoring a tradition that he started last year, Coach Taylor gave out a game ball to a local Cincinnati bar after the game. Joining in on the fun, multiple Bengals players delivered game balls to other bars across the city of Cincinnati. Check out the locations that received playoff game balls in 2023.
Game ball deliveries after the Wild Card win against Baltimore:
The Blind Pig
Head Coach Zac Taylor delivered one of his game balls to The Blind Pig bar in downtown Cincinnati.
Crowley's
Safety Vonn Bell dropped off a game ball at Crowley's Bar in Mount Adams.
Clutch OTR
Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd dropped off a game ball at Clutch OTR in Over-The-Rhine.
Game Balls Coming Soon
Three more of Coach Taylor's game balls will arrive this week at different establishments around the country that support the Bengals. Be on the look out for them!
Follow Head Coach Zac Taylor as he signs game balls and delivers one to the Blind Pig in Cincinnati.