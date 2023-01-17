It's Back: Zac Taylor's Playoff Game Ball Delivery to Bengals Bars

Head Coach Zac Taylor's night was just getting started after the Bengals won 24-17 over the Ravens during the Wild Card Round of the 2022 Playoffs. Honoring a tradition that he started last year, Coach Taylor gave out a game ball to a local Cincinnati bar after the game. Joining in on the fun, multiple Bengals players delivered game balls to other bars across the city of Cincinnati. Check out the locations that received playoff game balls in 2023.