It's Back: Zac Taylor's Playoff Game Ball Delivery to Bengals Bars

Jan 17, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Head Coach Zac Taylor signs game balls to be delivered to Bengals bars on Sunday, January 15 2023 after the Bengals beat the Ravens in Wild Card Weekend.

The Tradition

Head Coach Zac Taylor's night was just getting started after the Bengals won 24-17 over the Ravens during the Wild Card Round of the 2022 Playoffs. Honoring a tradition that he started last year, Coach Taylor gave out a game ball to a local Cincinnati bar after the game. Joining in on the fun, multiple Bengals players delivered game balls to other bars across the city of Cincinnati. Check out the locations that received playoff game balls in 2023.

Game ball deliveries after the Wild Card win against Baltimore:

The Blind Pig

Head Coach Zac Taylor delivered one of his game balls to The Blind Pig bar in downtown Cincinnati.

Crowley's

Safety Vonn Bell dropped off a game ball at Crowley's Bar in Mount Adams.

Clutch OTR

Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd dropped off a game ball at Clutch OTR in Over-The-Rhine.

Game Balls Coming Soon

Three more of Coach Taylor's game balls will arrive this week at different establishments around the country that support the Bengals. Be on the look out for them!

PHOTOS: Zac Taylor Delivers Game Ball to Local Bar

Follow Head Coach Zac Taylor as he signs game balls and delivers one to the Blind Pig in Cincinnati.

