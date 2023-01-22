Five things to watch: Bengals at Bills

2. Protection is paramount

Very few weeks throughout an NFL season see an offensive line attract headlines, but the Bengals' situation has become one of the most intriguing aspects of this AFC Divisional matchup. Cincinnati was able to rely on the same five starters for 15 consecutive games, then was dealt a significant blow in three straight contests as right tackle La'el Collins, right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams all went down with lower body injuries. In their place, the Bengals have turned to Hakeem Adeniji (ROT), Max Scharping (RG) and Jackson Carman (LOT). Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow have both expressed the utmost confidence in their pieced-together line throughout this week, but the numbers surrounding Burrow and his protection paint a clear picture: he is 22-3 since 2021 when being sacked fewer than four times, and 4-8 otherwise.

Though the Bills remain without Von Miller, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this season, their pass rush still features second-year edge Greg Rousseau. Rousseau enjoyed a breakout regular season with eight sacks, including three in the team's final four games.

3. Road warriors

The Bengals enter Sunday having won each of their last four road games, the team's longest winning streak away from home since 2015. That streak will be tested by a notoriously raucous Buffalo home crowd, which has done its part to make Highmark Stadium one of the most difficult places to play in the NFL. The Bills are 23-5 since 2020 when playing at the venue, highlighted by a 4-0 record in the postseason.