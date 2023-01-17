Paycor Stadium Sets Wi-Fi Record During Bengals Playoff Game

Wi-Fi data consumption at Paycor Stadium reached new heights during Sunday's playoff game as fans connected to the state-of-the art network in record numbers. The Wi-Fi network processed data at a higher rate than the Super Bowl as traffic soared to 22.3Gbps. The previous high for an NFL game was 20.7Gbps recorded at Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals, with the support of Hamilton County, partnered with altafiber and its IT Services subsidiary, CBTS, to engineer and build a new fiber-enabled Wi-Fi network at the start of the 2022 season. The new design called for more than 1,600 Access Points, including 1,100 deployed in the stadium seating bowl.

Key areas of growth include:

76% increase in unique device connections per game

436% increase in maximum data rate with average peak data rates reaching 10.7Gbps

230% increase in data volume per game averaging 8.5TB transferred per game with 12.8TB transferred during Sunday's playoff game

"Paycor Stadium delivers a world-class Wi-Fi network that fans are using to the fullest extent," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement. "Sunday's record numbers and the growth we've seen all season emphasize the Bengals' commitment to ensure everyone in the stadium has access to high-quality, fast and reliable internet using the latest Wi-Fi technology."

Paycor Stadium's Wi-Fi network uses MU-MIMO technology, which allows for eight times the number of concurrent connections when compared to previous generations of Wi-Fi, and also produces greater throughput and higher speeds.

"The incredible metrics from Sunday's game demonstrate the powerful technology behind Paycor Stadium's Wi-Fi network," said Leigh Fox, President and CEO of altafiber. "The Bengals not only have the most passionate fan base in the NFL, they now have the most connected fan base as well."

Christi Cornette, Chief Culture Officer of altafiber, said the company expects many more record-breaking days at Paycor Stadium.