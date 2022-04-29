Inside The Pick: Bengals Go BPA With Daxton Hill's Elite Versatility

Earlier in the month Anarumo said cornerback was a priority and there was Gordon. But Taylor indicated they can get one later. They weren't, he said, passing on his fellow Oklahoman.

"We just felt like Dax was a premier player that was just sitting right there for us, and we took him," Taylor said. "There are certainly other positions we'll continue to address as the draft plays out."

Anarumo has shaped his 3-4 base defense on hybrid players and in the 6-0, 192-pound Hill, he may have found his poster player with that 4.38-second 40. Hill moved from safety to slot cornerback this year and the beauty of this pick is they're not quite sure what are all the things he can eventually do. Mike Potts, the club's director of college scouting, isn't ruling out Hill one day being able to play cornerback on the outside.

(Which may be another reason they didn't leap at a cornerback right away and went strictly grade.)

"He has the skill set to do it. We just have to let him come in here and see what he can do," Potts said. "We've seen him in the slot. That's where you see him now. Anything else (at cornerback) is a projection. But the guy's an elite athlete that has size and length to him. And there's really not a lot he can't do athletically. There's not a whole lot of deficiencies."

It would seem Hill is coming in to back up slot cornerback Mike Hilton, as well as one of the NFL's best safety tandems in Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell. He's certainly not looking to play just one spot.

"I would consider myself both. I don't want to limit myself to one position," Hill said from his draft party in his hometown of Tulsa. "Whatever that is, the coaches will put me wherever that may be. For sure, being a hybrid player throughout my entire career. I don't really want to limit myself, because I know I can play other positions.

"I came in at safety, so I feel like safety. And then this year having that slot corner role was something I really developed throughout the season. I can see myself doing either or, but for sure coming in as a safety. I definitely have instincts as a safety, but I can also play that slot corner."