After Grabbing AFC Title, Bengals Let Draft Board Come To Them Fast And Furious

"We value smart players, for sure. And we feel like on our defense we have the talent to compete for championships. But just the overall football intelligence of our group," Taylor said. "We value that. We think that matters. It matters just getting to the line pre-snap and making the right adjustments post-snap. So when you're combating that with the talent that's on the other side of the ball, you've got guys that can play fast and confidently and communicate."

There is work to be done. Because the Bengals didn't have to reach to get a wide receiver or a tight end, they're going to have to find some in rookie free agency and maybe go back on the veteran market. But it's not urgent.

"OK, you don't get it done in college free agency, so you evaluate what's out there so that we have our number that we want to carry in camp," Taylor said. "It's not something that you immediately overreact to one day after the draft. We'll talk through it. We don't get on the grass with our players for another two weeks, and even then it's not what it was 10 years ago with some of the 11-on-11 stuff we're doing. So it's not quite the rush to make sure that you've got all those positions filled. We'll take our time and make sure we're adding the right people."

There's also the matter of a punter. The Bengals didn't get a chance to draft one, but with incumbent Kevin Huber unsigned, rookie free agency looks like an option.

"That's something we'll continue to discuss these next couple of days," Taylor said. "Now that the dust has settled from the draft, we'll revisit that and see where we're at."

After grabbing the AFC title, the Bengals could let the board come to them, and they embraced it Fast and Furious.