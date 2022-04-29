Media Reactions to the Bengals First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft 

Daxton Hill - Safety, University of Michigan
"Safety might not be the biggest need for the Bengals' secondary, he's really a hybrid who can match up in the nickel in coverage."
Grade: A
"The first-team All-Big Ten performer is capable of playing in the box, near the line of scrimmage and even as the deep safety. He has the long speed to cover a lot of ground from sideline to sideline. This varied skill set can turn him into a defensive weapon."
Grade: B
"Love this fit. Hill can cover the slot and even be tried outside if the Bengals want."
Grade: A
"Hill produced a top-10 coverage slot coverage grade among Power Five defensive backs from 2020 to 2021."
Grade: Good