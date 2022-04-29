Media Reactions to the Bengals First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft 

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Daxton Hill - Safety, University of Michigan

-James Dator, SBNation

"Safety might not be the biggest need for the Bengals' secondary, he's really a hybrid who can match up in the nickel in coverage."

Grade: A

-Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

"The first-team All-Big Ten performer is capable of playing in the box, near the line of scrimmage and even as the deep safety. He has the long speed to cover a lot of ground from sideline to sideline. This varied skill set can turn him into a defensive weapon."

Grade: B

-Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

"Love this fit. Hill can cover the slot and even be tried outside if the Bengals want."

Grade: A

-Anthony Treash, Pff.com

"Hill produced a top-10 coverage slot coverage grade among Power Five defensive backs from 2020 to 2021."

Grade: Good

