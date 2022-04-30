Toledo Safety Anderson Blazes Another Speedy Trail For Bengals In Fifth Round

Pro Football Focus projected him to be drafted in the third or fourth round.

"Another measurable guy right?" said defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. "So height, weight, speed, the way he plays the game, he's smart and gives us the flexibility to do a bunch of things. He was very intriguing to me.

"In today's NFL, we're going to play to a bunch of great receivers as we all know. Think about Miami's speed on the perimeter right, with Tyreek (Hill) and (Jaylen) Waddle. And then there are the guys in our division. There's speed everywhere. So especially in the back end, those guys are going to get out of position some just by the nature of their jobs, and if they can't get back into the play then they're going to struggle. These guys do have the make-up and recovery speed and that's what we're looking for."

Anderson knows that there's more to playing safety than running fast.

"It's all about knowing when and where to use your speed," he said. "When and where to be fast and when and where to slow play things. You've got to have a feel for the game, to be honest. Sometimes I might have to use my 4.3 speed to track somebody down, but there are other times when I can run a 4.5 to get a good angle on a dude to get him on the ground."