Bengals Trade Up To Get CB Taylor-Britt In Second Round

Apr 29, 2022 at 09:24 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Cam Taylor-Britt (5) likes to hit.
David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cam Taylor-Britt (5) likes to hit.

For the second straight night in Friday's second round of the NFL Draft, the Bengals went with speedy versatility in the secondary and tapped Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th pick. It's the first time in franchise they've taken defensive backs with their first two picks.

They traded up three spots with the Bills to get him after four cornerbacks and five defensive ends went off the board in the second round. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin sent Buffalo a sixth-rounder in his first trade of the weekend, the fifth time he's traded up in a draft since 2014.

"We felt good about giving up the sixth round pick to get a guy who is going to come in and provide some great competition for us in the second round. We felt comfortable there," Taylor said. "Duke and those guys did a great job handling that. Great poise ... great poise under pressure by Duke."

After adding Michigan safety Daxton Hill in the first round, the Bengals couldn't pass up all the boxes checked by the 5-11, 196-pound Taylor-Britt:

_He played 40 games on the Cornhuskers' big stage and while he primarily played cornerback he also diversified his aggressive, downhill game with some safety.

_There's the production. Last year he started all 12 games and had career-best 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, a career-high 11 pass breakups, one interception and one blocked kick.

_He ripped off a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at last month's NFL scouting combine and is a good enough athlete that he arrived at Nebraska as one of the great high school quarterbacks in Alabama history when he led Montgomery's Park Crossing, accounting for 30 touchdowns, 16 through the air.

_Zac Taylor gets a fellow Nebraska captain named "Taylor." Zac had the job in 2006. Taylor-Britt is also known for his extensive community work in Lincoln for Day of Service, Husker Heroes, Nebraska Football Road Race and hospital visits.

"He came out as an outside corner and will come in and compete," Taylor said. "We had him in here a couple weeks ago. Love everything he's about. Love his energy. Love his athleticism, his size. A really competitive guy. Great feedback from talking to people about him."

The Bengals went into the draft with basically four cornerbacks with experience. Now they've added two young ones after a season defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo estimated they played 70 percent of their snaps with at least one extra DB, After Taylor's first three drafts didn't see a defensive player until the third round, they went into Friday night's third round looking for their first offensive player.

"We play so many different things where there's going to be six — sometimes seven DBs — out on the field at one time. No other position on the field, offense or defense, is going to do that," Anarumo said. "It's just so critical to have depth there, for sure in today's NFL."

Taylor, Nebraska's single-season leader in touchdown passes, smiled at the addition of another Nebraska alum.

"It's a good thing, you know. They bring a certain element of toughness and football character we like to have here," said Taylor as he laughed. "So you know what you're getting when you get a Cornhusker. I anticipate us being three-for-three really in my time here with Cethan Carter, Stanley Morgan and now Cam Taylor-Britt. Those guys are all three good ones that we've had come through here."

Photo Gallery | 2022 NFL Draft: DB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Check out the college action from Cincinnati Bengals second round pick, DB Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 11

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) celebrate a stop on fourth down against Purdue during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 11

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) celebrate a stop on fourth down against Purdue during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 11

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) celebrates during the remaining seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
4 / 11

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) celebrates during the remaining seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Will Newton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, front, tackles Colorado tight end Brady Russell after he pulled in a pass for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 / 11

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, front, tackles Colorado tight end Brady Russell after he pulled in a pass for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Nebraska defeated Purdue 37-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 11

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Nebraska defeated Purdue 37-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) reaches for and nearly intercepts a pass intended for Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
7 / 11

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) reaches for and nearly intercepts a pass intended for Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 11

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt is shown before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
9 / 11

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt is shown before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes between Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, left, and Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
10 / 11

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes between Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, left, and Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama (8) and American Team cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt of Nebraska (25) run through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 11

American Team wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama (8) and American Team cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt of Nebraska (25) run through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
2022 Draft Order

2022 NFL Draft Page

Everything you need to know about the Bengals Draft.

Learn More

Related Content

news

DE Carter's Moves Mirror Bengals Draft Defensive Blitz

The Bengals went after defense in the first two days of the NFL Draft the way their third-round pick stalks quarterbacks. "I'm always hunting. I look at is as a lion just hunting for his prey," said Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter after the Bengals took him late Friday night with the 95th pick. "I've got to get to that quarterback. That's what changes games."

news

Hard-Nosed Taylor-Britt Fits Bengals Culture

After a pre-draft visit to Paul Brown Stadium to meet with Bengals coaches a few weeks ago, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt came away thinking that he might wind up in Cincinnati. "It's crazy because I did," he said as he laughed with reporters Friday night via conference call.

news

Zac Taylor, Lou Anarumo on Zachary Carter Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

news

Zac Taylor, Lou Anarumo on Cam Taylor-Britt Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising