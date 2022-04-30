DE Carter's Moves Mirror Bengals Draft Defensive Blitz

While Carter was surprised the Bengals didn't deal with him much before the draft and he thought he was headed to Buffalo or San Francisco, his unique versatility had been on their radar since they had a formal 18-minute interview with him at last month's NFL scouting combine.

"He's been in the conversation all day," Taylor said. "I think for him to be where we got him, we're pleased with that, because we've talked about him, really, over the last couple of weeks. Spent a lot of time on him. We feel really good about him."

The knock on the 6-4, 282-pound Carter is that he's a "tweener." Not big enough to play tackle and too big to play the edge. The Bengals are going to see if he needs to bulk up near 300 pounds to go inside, or if he can hold up in there before trying him on the edge. Just like they're going to see where Dax Hill is the most comfortable. The luxury of Super Bowl starters. Anarumo is going to put Carter inside at first and that's where Carter thinks his size causes problems.

"I think I'm a mismatch on guards," Carter said. "I feel like my quickness inside and my first step separate me. I feel like that gives guards trouble inside."

The arrival of Carter really tightens the numbers game in the defensive line room. There are the four starters, backup nose tackle Josh Tupou, last year's fourth-rounder Tyler Shelvin and now Carter. That gives them seven and plus there are backup edgers Cam Sample, Joseph Ossai and Wyatt Hubert and they usually keep ten.

"I watched that whole rise to the Super Bowl," Carter said. "I love that defense and how they play. I can't wait to play with these guys. They play with a lot of fire and energy … The one I love the most is Trey Hendrickson. I feel like he's very underrated. He's a great player, but I feel like he doesn't get enough love."

The Bengals are giving the defense plenty of love. For a rookie like Carter, it's hard to believe in a matter of a phone call he's on a Super Bowl team.