Bengals Complete Defensive Three-Round Sweep With DT Carter

Apr 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Zac Carter at the combine.
Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Zac Carter at the combine.

For the first time since 1998 the Bengals went for defense in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft when they opted for Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter with the 95th pick of Friday night's third round.

The 6-4, 282-pound Carter played on both the edge and at the three technique and racked up 13 sacks in the last two seasons. The Bengals came into the weekend seeking depth at both spots and while Carter played mostly on the edge they're also getting a guy that played at least 135 snaps in each of the last three seasons at the three technique.

He's another pick that hits the Bengals in the meat of their personnel menu. He's played a lot of games (41) at a big school and has the versatility at the center of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's 3-4 hybrid scheme.

Anarumo said he'll start Carter inside and gradually work him away from the ball.

"He's shown he can beat guards, but also tackles," Anarumo said. "He's a defensive lineman through and through. He adds urgency to the room. Not that we don't already have it. Once he crosses the white lines, he's a tough guy."

NFL.com says "Carter is viewed as position versatile, with the ability to play defensive end in an odd or even front. His skilled hands and quick feet make him a perfect candidate to move inside in nickel packages as a rusher. "

Photo Gallery | 2022 NFL Draft: DT Zach Carter, Florida

Check out the college action from Cincinnati Bengals third round pick, DT Zach Carter, Florida.

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis.
1 / 5

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis.
2 / 5

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022.
3 / 5

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive lineman Zach Carter of Florida (17) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.
4 / 5

American Team defensive lineman Zach Carter of Florida (17) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Zach Carter of Florida (17) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.
5 / 5

American Team defensive lineman Zach Carter of Florida (17) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising