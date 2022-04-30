Bengals Complete Defensive Three-Round Sweep With DT Carter

For the first time since 1998 the Bengals went for defense in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft when they opted for Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter with the 95th pick of Friday night's third round.

The 6-4, 282-pound Carter played on both the edge and at the three technique and racked up 13 sacks in the last two seasons. The Bengals came into the weekend seeking depth at both spots and while Carter played mostly on the edge they're also getting a guy that played at least 135 snaps in each of the last three seasons at the three technique.

He's another pick that hits the Bengals in the meat of their personnel menu. He's played a lot of games (41) at a big school and has the versatility at the center of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's 3-4 hybrid scheme.

Anarumo said he'll start Carter inside and gradually work him away from the ball.

"He's shown he can beat guards, but also tackles," Anarumo said. "He's a defensive lineman through and through. He adds urgency to the room. Not that we don't already have it. Once he crosses the white lines, he's a tough guy."