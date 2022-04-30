Bengals Finish Off Defensive Draft With Coastal Carolina Edge Rusher

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:42 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

AP21261701801309
Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Coastal Carolina linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (94) runs through a block by Buffalo offensive lineman Jack Klenk (79) while rushing Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease during the second half of a NCAA college football game in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Bengals ended the NFL Draft in the seventh round Saturday taking another defensive player. Coastal Carolina edge rusher Jeffrey Gunter (12 starts, 41 tackles, 10 for loss with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) was the fifth defensive player they selected in six choices.

Related Content

news

Zac Taylor Press Conference | 2022 NFL Draft

news

After Grabbing AFC Title, Bengals Let Draft Board Come To Them Fast And Furious

If last year was the BMG (Big Man's Game) Draft, then what transpired this weekend at Paul Brown Stadium is the Fast and Furious Draft. As in speed and defense rules The Jungle. After grabbing the AFC title, the Bengals could let the draft board come to them.

news

Media Reactions to Bengals' Selections in the 2022 NFL Draft

Hill ranks high across pundits with his versatility and stats. Taylor-Britt is highlighted for Bengals-like qualities. Carter to bring high value. Volson praised for "glass eater" qualities. Check out some of the NFL Draft Grades here.

news

Bengals Get A "Train-Mover" In Volson As Offensive Line Gets On Track

Bengals position coach Frank Pollack's pursuit of "glass-eaters," became well known during last month's free agency when they signed three starters across the right side of his offensive line. On Saturday during the fourth round of the NFL Draft he added a "train-mover," to the mix when the Bengals took North Dakota State tackle Cordell Volson at No. 136 and promptly made him a guard.

news

Lou Anarumo on Tycen Anderson Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

news

Brian Callahan, Frank Pollack on Cordell Volson Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

news

Bengals go O-line in Fourth with Cordell Volson

After watching a raft of tight ends, some offensive linemen and even a punter and a kicker get selected before them in Saturday's fourth round, the Bengals went offense for the first time in the NFL Draft when they selected North Dakota State tackle Cordell Volson with the 136th pick and projected him to play guard.

news

DE Carter's Moves Mirror Bengals Draft Defensive Blitz

The Bengals went after defense in the first two days of the NFL Draft the way their third-round pick stalks quarterbacks. "I'm always hunting. I look at is as a lion just hunting for his prey," said Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter after the Bengals took him late Friday night with the 95th pick. "I've got to get to that quarterback. That's what changes games."

news

Hard-Nosed Taylor-Britt Fits Bengals Culture

After a pre-draft visit to Paul Brown Stadium to meet with Bengals coaches a few weeks ago, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt came away thinking that he might wind up in Cincinnati. "It's crazy because I did," he said as he laughed with reporters Friday night via conference call.

news

Zac Taylor, Lou Anarumo on Zachary Carter Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

news

Zac Taylor, Lou Anarumo on Cam Taylor-Britt Press Conference Transcripts | 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising