Bengals Finish Off Defensive Draft With Coastal Carolina Edge Rusher

The Bengals ended the NFL Draft in the seventh round Saturday taking another defensive player. Coastal Carolina edge rusher Jeffrey Gunter (12 starts, 41 tackles, 10 for loss with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) was the fifth defensive player they selected in six choices.
After Grabbing AFC Title, Bengals Let Draft Board Come To Them Fast And Furious
If last year was the BMG (Big Man's Game) Draft, then what transpired this weekend at Paul Brown Stadium is the Fast and Furious Draft. As in speed and defense rules The Jungle. After grabbing the AFC title, the Bengals could let the draft board come to them.
Media Reactions to Bengals' Selections in the 2022 NFL Draft
Hill ranks high across pundits with his versatility and stats. Taylor-Britt is highlighted for Bengals-like qualities. Carter to bring high value. Volson praised for "glass eater" qualities. Check out some of the NFL Draft Grades here.
Bengals Get A "Train-Mover" In Volson As Offensive Line Gets On Track
Bengals position coach Frank Pollack's pursuit of "glass-eaters," became well known during last month's free agency when they signed three starters across the right side of his offensive line. On Saturday during the fourth round of the NFL Draft he added a "train-mover," to the mix when the Bengals took North Dakota State tackle Cordell Volson at No. 136 and promptly made him a guard.
Bengals go O-line in Fourth with Cordell Volson
After watching a raft of tight ends, some offensive linemen and even a punter and a kicker get selected before them in Saturday's fourth round, the Bengals went offense for the first time in the NFL Draft when they selected North Dakota State tackle Cordell Volson with the 136th pick and projected him to play guard.
DE Carter's Moves Mirror Bengals Draft Defensive Blitz
The Bengals went after defense in the first two days of the NFL Draft the way their third-round pick stalks quarterbacks. "I'm always hunting. I look at is as a lion just hunting for his prey," said Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter after the Bengals took him late Friday night with the 95th pick. "I've got to get to that quarterback. That's what changes games."
Hard-Nosed Taylor-Britt Fits Bengals Culture
After a pre-draft visit to Paul Brown Stadium to meet with Bengals coaches a few weeks ago, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt came away thinking that he might wind up in Cincinnati. "It's crazy because I did," he said as he laughed with reporters Friday night via conference call.