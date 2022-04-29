Dax Hill Living Up To His Name As Bengals Welcome A Warrior On Defense

But it was no laughing matter before that season when Dax told his father that he wasn't going to play football that year as he continued to wrestle with playing football or basketball. Derrick Hill, trying to catch catnaps Friday after driving Dax to the airport at 4 a.m. for his flight to Cincinnati, wasn't happy.

"Dax, you told them you were going to play," Derrick Hill recalled telling his son. "If there's one thing you have to remember, be a man of your word. How about this? If you just give it a shot and you don't like it, you don't have to play anymore. You can go to the library and read or play basketball or whatever you want to do."

"And," Derrick said, "he just took off."

Now the only thing left of those basketball days is No. 23, the jersey he decided to wear for the Bengals since safety Jessie Bates III is wearing the No. 30 he wore at Michigan. It's the number of his favorite basketball player. Michael Jordan was his guy growing up since he came to football a bit late.

"I was a basketball guy. I was a Duke-North Carolina guy. Football wasn't really a sport I followed growing up, so it was toward the back end of my career," Dax Hill told his first Paul Brown Stadium media gathering Friday. He was a point guard and shooting guard. "I had a shot, and I could facilitate a little bit as well," he said with a laugh like his brother's.

Derrick couldn't have called that. When he would go to Dax's basketball games, he could hear the other parents talking about how they'd never seen a kid jump out of the gym like that. When Dax got to eighth grade, Derrick said they were comparing him to Dwayne Wade and they would call lob plays for him to go up and dunk the ball. When he went to Kansas City for an AAU game, he remembers Dax outrebounding the 7-foot son of Manute Bol.

"He played his heart out," Derrick Hill said. "I think when he got to high school he thought he wasn't going to grow much taller and felt like football was probably a better route for him."

It took about as long as one of his 4.38-second 40-yard dashes (and, if it matters to you, one of his

6.57-second 3-cone drills that was the second fastest among safeties) to make it. He played just three years at Michigan and won't turn 22 until the fourth game of his rookie season.