Bengals go O-line in Fourth with Cordell Volson

Usually, the Bengals like young players from big schools. Volson turns 24 the week before training camp and he comes from the FBS, but he hits so many other markers they like, such as individual experience, position versatility, experience with a pro scheme and team success.

Using the extra year brought by COVID-19 and North Dakota State's relentless postseason runs, Volson played in a school-record 65 career games and had 41 straight starts over his final three seasons while playing on five conference title teams and four national championships during his six-year career.

Last season he started all 15 games at right tackle after a 2020 season that saw him move to right guard for the two NCAA playoff games in wake of injuries. In 2019 he started all 16 games at right tackle.

But Pollack has no qualms about him moving to NFL guard.

"The toughness he plays with, the power he plays with. I think he'll have no problem going inside," Pollack said.

"(He's) the best offensive lineman available. There are a lot of guys that play tackle that I don't think can play inside. They don't have the power or the strength or the anchor to go down inside. Or I question it. If someone fell to us who was just a tackle, that would be a different conversation to have at that point. To me, the interior need was a little more glaring for lack of a better term for us."

Pollack said even though Volson went against small school competition, it may have been either to grade him because of the Bisons' offensive system.

"It was kind of fun watching North Dakota State in their pro-style offense. You see a lot of what we're going to ask him to do. That makes it a little bit easier.